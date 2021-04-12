The risk of catching the coronavirus by touching something is negligible, new research shows





A new study from the United States has found that touching a contaminated surface reduces the risk of being infected with the coronavirus. According to the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the chances are less than 1 in 10,000. Pandemic experts initially warned of the dangers posed by wiping groceries and thoroughly cleaning public transport. However, it is now understood that people are much more likely to be infected with the coronavirus by airborne transmission in crowded, poorly ventilated areas indoors where infected people spend long periods with others. Cleaning and hand santization cannot prevent this. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC, said at the White House briefing: “But evidence shows that the risk of infection by this transmission route is actually low.” Linsey Marr, an aerial virus expert at Virginia Tech, told The New York Times: “There is really no evidence of being infected with Covid-19 by touching a contaminated surface.” Health experts say it is becoming increasingly clear that the virus is more likely to spread in the air in both large and small droplets. Emmanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University in the United States, said, “The scientific basis for all this surface concern is very slim. It’s a breathing virus, not a touching virus.” “ The World Health Organization also said that the main way the virus spreads is through respiratory droplets among people in close contact with each other. However, the virus can also spread after infected people sneeze, cough, or touch objects such as surfaces, tables, doorknobs, and railings. The World Health Organization said: “Infected individuals are less likely to contaminate their products, and are less likely to catch the virus that causes Covid-19 from packages that are exposed to movement, movement, and various conditions and temperatures.” Here’s what you need to do to protect yourself from getting infected with a virus:

..





