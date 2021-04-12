Israeli scientists have made great strides in treating deadly brain tumors





Researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) in Israel have published breakthroughs in the understanding and treatment of glioblastoma, one of the most deadly brain tumors. Deadly brain tumor “Glioblastoma is the most deadly type of cancer in the central nervous system and is responsible for most malignant brain tumors,” said Ronit Satchi, director of the Cancer Biology Research Center at Tel Aviv University and director of cancer research. Professor Fainaro said. statement. Getty Images “”Because it is aggressive, invasive, and growing rapidly, it is resistant to existing treatments and patients die within a year of the onset of cancer. In addition, glioblastoma is defined as a “cold tumor.” This means that it does not respond to immunotherapy attempts that activate the immune system against glioblastoma. “ Even with surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy, only 40% of patients have glioblastoma. Survive Astonishing 5% 1 year and 5 years after diagnosis. Its groundbreaking discovery Initially, researchers discovered that there was an abnormal disorder in the immune system of the brain. Instead of controlling the spread of cancer cells, this did the exact opposite.-It actually amplified the cell division and spread of glioblastoma cancer cells. This was partly due to the secretion of a protein called P-selectin (SELP) that normally helps cells move through the body. Reuters Once the problem was identified, researchers blocked the secretion of the SELP protein in the next step, thereby neutralizing the damage to the immune system and restoring its normal activity, spreading this incurable aggressive cancer. Was able to prevent.. The Tel Aviv University team collaborated with the Tel Aviv Suraski Medical Center, which provided samples of glioblastoma tissue removed during surgery, and neurosurgeons at Johns Hopkins University and the Lever Institute in the United States, who provided healthy brain tissue from autopsy. did. Possible treatments Research has been done Release It is published in the peer-reviewed Nature Communications journal. iStock Satchi-Fainaro believes the study may impact life-saving therapies, and now that treatments that inhibit SELP have proven safe in humans, this is the relatively rapid approval of clinical trials. I hope to pave the way for you. “Unfortunately, glioblastoma patients need new treatments soon. Our treatment may be the breakthrough needed to fight the most difficult cancers of all,” she adds. I will.

