Everything you need to know about the side effects of the Covid vaccine

The deployment of the coronavirus vaccine has already had a tremendous impact around the world. According to the latest figures, more than 32 million people in the UK have received at least one vaccination, making it the largest vaccination program ever launched.

Currently, three main jabs, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, are offered, and the Moderna vaccine deployment began on April 7.

Model na coronavirus vaccine The third jab in the UK, And first administered Welsh peopleThe British people are expected to begin receiving jabs in the week starting April 12.

Like other vaccinations, there are some side effects you can expect from Covid Jab. These are most often minor and are the same symptoms that occur after other vaccinations (muscle pain, slight fever, malaise). However, in March, the government urged people with side effects of the Covid vaccine to move forward as a precautionary measure, even though medical regulators have confirmed their safety.

But what are the side effects, and why are they worse than others? This is what we know …

What are the side effects of AstraZeneca vaccine?

The AstraZeneca vaccine lists the following side effects that can occur after a jab: tenderness, pain, warmth, itching and bruising where the injection was made, generally feeling sick, tired, Chills, or fever, headache, sickness (nausea), joint or muscle pain. Ian Douglas, a professor of pharmacoepidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, explains that these side effects are “quite common” and occur in more than 1 in 10 vaccinated people. doing.

At the MHRA briefing on April 7, UK and EU medicine regulators concluded: Blood clot It should be listed as a “very rare” side effect of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

In addition to the review, the UK Pharmaceutical and Medical Regulatory Authority said the chances of getting a blood clot from the AstraZeneca vaccine are four-millionths. The risk is negligible, but people under the age of 30 in the UK will be offered Pfizer or Moderna instead.

What are the side effects of Pfizer vaccine?

They are very similar to those that sometimes occur after AstraZeneca jabs. The Pfizer vaccine states that side effects such as injection site pain, malaise, headache, muscle aches, chills, arthralgias and fever are very common. In almost all cases, it will be resolved in a few days.

Do AstraZeneca vaccines cause worse side effects than Pfizer?

In recent weeks, there has been debate about whether vaccines manufactured in Oxford cause more serious side effects. Early data collected by King’s College London It is suggested that about 1 in 10 people who used Pfizer jab reported “systemic” sequelae as well as mild flu symptoms. This rose to 3 out of 10 who had AstraZeneca.

However, at this stage it is not known if one jab causes worse side effects than the other jab. Data on this topic and many other topics continue to be collected by the Covid Symptom Study app, informally known as Zoe. It was launched by Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London., To support important research on viruses.

How long will the side effects of the Covid vaccine last?

Not long. In almost all cases, “side effects are mild and resolve very quickly,” said Dr. Barrat Pancania, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Exeter School of Medicine. In fact, this means that the side effects you have will disappear within a few days.

However, one side effect tends to last longer than the other: swollen glands. This usually occurs in the armpit or neck on the same side as the arm that held the jab and can last up to 10 days.

If you feel uncomfortable, the NHS website states that you can take painkillers such as paracetamol as long as you stick to your usual prescription.

Why do side effects occur?

The first thing to remember is that mild side effects are common and expected. So if your arm hurts after a jab, don’t worry. “Side effects are characteristic of all effective drugs and vaccines because they have a biological effect on the body, for example by causing an immune response in the case of vaccines,” says Douglas. He explains that when we receive a vaccine, our body recognizes it as “outpatient” and initiates an immune response. “This is the origin of the intended effect of the vaccine. To help our body later remember and recognize the infectious pathogen (in this case the coronavirus) that we want to protect. I want this to happen, “he says.

This reaction causes “inflammatory activity,” and Douglas explains that it causes “inflammation, swelling, and pain” in the area where the jab was. “Biological markers of inflammation can themselves cause further reactions such as fever and headaches,” he adds.