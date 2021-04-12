Coronavirus, parliament, police violence, Iran, United Arab Emirates

The cruise line has already made a big bet on the rebound The CDC has not yet granted permission for ships sailing to and from US ports...

1. Coronavirus

America is Increasing cases of coronavirus and hospitalization are still seenEspecially among young people who have not been vaccinated.But CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky Pointed out that mortality is declining.. This is very comfortable given that more than 562,000 people in the United States have died from the virus.China is in a difficult situation after approval by China’s Supreme Health Authority Effective rate of Covid-19 vaccine in China It’s not expensive. He suggested increasing the dose or mixing it with other vaccines to improve performance.India just exceeded the threshold 100 million vaccinationsHowever, the country is still competing with a record number of cases.Canadians in Montreal Protest the new curfew enforced to curb the number of Covid-19, Authorities praise while in the UK Slowly restricted rollback As vaccinations increase.

2. Congress

Meeting Returning to Washington this week on a packed agendaFaces big questions about infrastructure, immigration and gun control. It will be centered around President Joe Biden’s $ 2 trillion infrastructure and tax plans, but months to move forward as Democrats disagree on policy details and how to get them through. It may take.Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeg says Biden I hope the plan will actually progress by the anniversary.. Meanwhile, there is debate about the possibility of a bipartisan approach to expanding background checks and other gun control after a series of mass shootings, but whether it is possible to trade through both rooms. Is not clear.

3. Police violence

Minnesota National Guard Deployed at the Brooklyn Center last night after hundreds of people gathered to protest death Of a man in a shooting and car accident involving a police officer. Police said they were trying to detain the man after determining that there was an unpaid warrant during the traffic outage. He returned to the car and police said the policeman shot him. According to police, he then drove a few blocks before colliding with another vehicle. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz identified the man as Dawnte Wright. Wright’s mother said her 20-year-old son called her while being pulled, saying it was because of the air freshener hanging from the rear-view mirror.

4. Iran

Head of Iran’s Nuclear Engine We have labeled the incident at the national Natanz nuclear site as a “terrorist act.” And now, Israeli Army staff seemed to hint at the possibility of Israeli involvement. Natanz is an underground facility where uranium enrichment takes place. Iranian officials were particularly suspicious, as an incident that Iranian parliamentarians characterized as a “power outage” occurred over the weekend of Iran’s National Nuclear Technology Day. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office did not provide comments on the report.

5. United Arab Emirates

The United Nations is “extremely concerned” About the welfare of Princess Latifah Binto Mohammed al-Maktoum, The missing daughter of the ruler of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. Princess Latifah in a secret recording obtained by the BBC and shared with CNN in February She claimed to have been held hostage in a “villa converted into a prison.” No access to medical assistance. She also sent a letter to British police that month, asking her to investigate alleged kidnappings of her sister in the United Kingdom in 2000. At the time of recording, the Dubai royal family said Latifah was being taken care of at home. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights asked the family for “proof of life” late last week, but has not received it.

Will happen later

Chauvin trial resumes

The third week of the murder of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin begins today. Minnesota prosecutors are nearing the end of the case, so lawyers may start calling witnesses a week. Here’s a preview of what their three main discussions will be To get acquittal.

Today’s number

$ 85

That is the amount of Myanmar military Claiming family members to recover the bodies of relatives killed by security forces With a bloody crackdown on Friday. At least 82 people were killed after the city of Bago was “attacked” by military security forces, according to advocacy groups.

Today’s quote

“As you would expect, the Queen is an incredibly stoic person, and she described his death as a miracle, and she ponders … she puts it into her life. I expressed that I left a big blank. “

British Prince AndrewExplains how his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, is progressing After the death of her husband Prince Phillip last week..

today’s weather

And finally

It’s all together

