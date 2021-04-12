Questions remain about the origin of Covid 19 … – Slugger O’Toole

I try not to be fooled by the conspiracy theory. When I read about the pedophile cabal in the basement of Pizzeria in Washington, I switch it off. I know better when Donald J. Trump says it’s too fast to say that Coivd 19 was made in China. I always try to keep objectively the fact that I’m sure they can find crazy fringes in their annoying work from a mile away. But sometimes, for some reason, weird stories cannot be easily dismissed. Things don’t seem to be right. Facts are not added up, hidden, or spun. The origin of the Covid 19 pandemic and the true role of China prove one of these frustrating conspiracy theories that never disappears.

The official view, rigorously supported and promoted by Chinese authorities, is that the SARs-CoV-2 virus is derived from bats, which infect other mammals, perhaps pangolins, and that animal infects humans. .. The first Chinese survey focused on Wuhan’s “wet” food market, after a lot of hesitation in accepting that the pathogenic virus was loose. Ground zero. We are led to believe that this new virus has simply mutated from exotic pieces of meat and jumped into humans. However, this is how new viruses emerge. Similar to John Snow’s Broad Street Pump, the “wet” market was identified as likely to be a reservoir, so the market was removed, as if Snow used the handle of a Broad Street pump. It was closed and the sale of exotic species was banned. However, Covid19 is not a waterborne infection, it is an aerial infection, and the virus is transmitted from person to person. It went out of the box and moved fast through a naive population with airport connections to the waiting world, and as they say, the rest is history.

This official story takes precedence. In 2002, a SAR epidemic emerged from a similar fresh market, infecting more than 8,000 people worldwide and killing 774 people. After that, MER appeared in the Middle East. Both the bat-derived SAR and the bat-derived camel-migrating MER before moving to masked palm civet had fairly impressive mortality rates, so they were not a happy blessing aerial virus. However, they were given the nasty name because they were the ancestors of the current Sars-CoV-2 virus. However, SAR occurred in southwestern China, far from Wuhan.

In the opening section of their book Failed state, Sunday Times journalists Jonathan Calvert and George Arbuthnott speculate about the involvement of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). They identify many important facts that do not fit well into the Chinese story. WIV is located in a building just 278 meters from the entrance to Wuhan Fresh Market.

The institute has been involved in coronavirus research since 2004. The team, founded in Wuhan following the 2002 SAR outbreak, went extensively to collect bat droppings samples in old mines and isolated caves. The team worked hundreds of miles from Wuhan’s home and identified bat SAR antibodies. This was a milestone in identifying the location of the disease. While doing this work, they were called in 2012 to investigate the outbreak of illness in copper mine workers. The outbreak, a mysterious pneumonia-type disease associated with bats, killed three people. The deceased were tasked with removing a pile of feces from the bats that lived in the mine. The world was unaware that the incident was not reported, but a study conducted by the WIV team was published in connection with the disease as the closest known relative of Sar-CoV-2. ..

Prior to the pandemic, there were international concerns about biosecurity at WIV facilities that focused on the ability of administrators to ensure compliance in a hierarchical structure such as China. Of course, this wasn’t the only concern. Staff training and the types of work that WIV was involved in were also concerns.

Feature Acquisition Experiments (GOFE) are controversial, and Michael Osterholm outlines concerns about these types of experiments in his pre-covid 19 book. Worst enemy; fighting killer bacteria.. GOFE attempts to rapidly accelerate spontaneous mutations by modifying genes in viruses and other bugs. It is controversial because it can create highly toxic and infectious bugs that can be accidentally or intentionally leaked to more people.

There is no direct evidence that WIV was involved in GOFE, and certainly WHO sought to establish this. Recent reports on the origin of Covid 19.. The WHO team visited Wuhan in January 2021 and completed the report in March. What we are saying is a statement by the Chinese authorities regarding the lack of transparency. The WHO team was unable to investigate many aspects of working at WIV. We also found that the fresh market identified as the source of the virus was not the only place where virus samples were found. In fact, the first patient to die of the disease had no direct connection to the market.

China did not create Sars-CoV-2, so it may have emerged like a virus. What remains unresolved is whether the leak at WIV allowed the genetically modified virus they were working on to escape to a wider population. This is still a clear possibility, and if not explicitly stated in the WHO report, warnings about lack of details and obstruction by Chinese authorities may have to wait for a while to get a true answer. It means that. Keyboard warriors are free to spit out juicy conspiracy theories.

“”COVID 19” Along Transformer18 Licensed under CC BY-ND