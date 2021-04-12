Is AstraZeneca Safe?You bet your life, says St. John’s experts | Canada | News

ST. Johns, NL —

No one knows that life is a shooting match and is better than the people in the insurance industry.

If you want to know the chances of encountering all kinds of misfortunes, actuaries are the best source of information.

Why are car insurance so expensive? Because people keep crashing cars. In the United States, the probability of dying in a car accident is about one-hundredth.

You are much less likely to choke on your own food. Their lifetime odds are 1/2500. Will you die from sunstroke? 1 in 8,000 (or 1 in 1 million in April St. Johns).

So what is the chance of dying from a rare blood clot caused by the AstraZeneca vaccine?

According to the latest figures, the chance is about 1 in 250,000.

The chances of dying from a lightning strike are almost doubled.

Bad news

A week ago, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) issued its first verdict on the relationship between the AstraZeneca vaccine (now called Vaxzevria) and the development of rare thrombotic conditions.

In short, the connection turned out to be genuine, but rare enough to be of little importance compared to the benefits.

“COVID-19 is associated with the risk of hospitalization and death,” the agency writes. “The reported combination of thrombus and low platelets is very rare, and the overall benefit of the vaccine in the prevention of COVID-19 outweighs the risk of side effects.”

That’s enough for Rod Russell.

“If someone offered it to me, I would get this vaccine now. Don’t hesitate,” he told The Telegram Friday.

Russell, a viral immunologist at Memorial University, says he fears causing hesitation if bad headlines about vaccines aren’t justified.

“This vaccine was a public relations nightmare for the company,” he admitted. “Currently, there are about five bumps on the road. In 2020 and 2021, so much happened that it was like a decade put together in two.”

In a Phase 3 trial, he said, the developers mistakenly gave people half the dose they intended, but found that it worked better than planned. Then there was the question of whether it would work for people over the age of 65. It turns out that it doesn’t matter.

Finally, two waves have brought the fear of blood clots. Recent Canadian authorities have recommended discontinuing use in adults under the age of 55.

Newfoundland and Labrador are offered in separate clinics for applicants aged 55-64.

Risk analysis

Like any medical treatment, vaccines are all about risk and benefit analysis. And historically, vaccines have been one of the lowest risk profiles on the planet.

“I’m not saying it’s risk-free. Of course, it’s risky, but if you weigh it, it’s a risk I’m willing to take,” Russell said.

“If you’re worried about blood clots, you need to get a vaccine because the vaccine is far less likely to cause blood clots than it is to get a virus.”

How few? The chances of this disease are one-fifth.

In other words, COVID-19 itself can cause blood clots about 20,000 times more than AstraZeneca.

Vaccine risk is common in women, but Russell states that both oral contraceptives and pregnancy are at higher risk.

“The risk of contraception (thrombosis) is much higher.”

The type of blood clot caused by the vaccine (a combination of blood clot and reduced platelet count) can be more serious than that of cultivars.

“Vaccinated people should see a doctor immediately if they experience this combination of thrombocytopenia and thrombocytopenia,” the EMA wrote.

Two weeks after receiving it, the recipient will be asked to be aware of any of the following symptoms:

Dyspnea

Chest pain

Swelling of the legs

Persistent abdominal pain (abdominal pain)

Neurological symptoms such as severe and persistent headaches and blurred vision

Small blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site.

Positive signs

So far, the state’s AstraZeneca Clinic has booked within hours of its announcement.

Russell says it’s a good thing.

“Last week I talked to at least five people in the immediate vicinity of the hospital … and everyone in the hallway seems to be” vaccinated this week! ” So they are really excited about it, “he said.

In addition, Russell is the only vaccine that can end the cycle, as Canada has experienced a third wave of COVID-19 and the fear of complacency has increased after more than a year of anti-pandemic measures. Say there is.

“I have two little girls and I want to make my life normal again,” he said.

“The fastest way to get back to normal of all kinds is herd immunity and vaccination.”

