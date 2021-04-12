COVID Tongue: Know All About This New Symptom Of Coronavirus Disease | Health News





New Delhi: India has witnessed a second wave of the new coronavirus, with new cases reported daily. The Sars-Cov-2 or COVID-19 virus has been mutated since last year, infecting people with new variants of the original virus. Early fever, dry cough, malaise, and loss of smell were the main symptoms of the virus, but new variants caused new symptoms such as conjunctivitis and upset stomach. The COVID tongue is one such symptom reported by COVID-positive patients, although it is less common. According to the American Academy of Oral Medicina (AAOM), the COVID tongue is an inflammatory disease that usually appears on the top and sides of the tongue. With COVID The tongue, your mouth cannot produce saliva, and you experience dryness, white spots and bumps on your tongue. Saliva acts as a protection against bad bacteria, and without saliva your body is exposed to bad bacteria. Dr. Rajiv Fernando, director of the Infectious Diseases Division at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, told Website Health: From there, the virus enters your cells, replicates, and makes you sick. “ He further adds: “The virus is very concentrated in this area because the tongue is rich in ACE receptors. There can be a lot of COVID in the tongue, such as tongue ridges and tongue swelling. May lead to symptoms of. “ Tim Spector, a genetic epidemiology expert and professor at King’s College London, talks about how the less common symptoms of COVID-19 are ignored, writing on Twitter: Do not be on the official PHE list, such as skin rashes. The number of ulcers on Covid’s tongue and strange mouth is increasing. If you have strange symptoms, or just have a headache or fatigue, stay home! “ Other new symptoms of the disease include skin rashes, discoloration of the fingers and toes, diarrhea, and conjunctivitis.

