Father suffers from more anxiety than previously reported
Men who expect a baby, like future mothers, face a high level of anxiety. The reasons may be different, but they are still valid.
Quite a level Women’s perinatal anxiety..From hormonal changes to a constantly changing body or a person with a high-risk pregnancy, it’s not surprising. Anxiety level Will be higher than most other periods of her life. However, it is the father’s level of anxiety at this time that no significant research has been done. And, according to a new study, future fathers are suffering from more anxiety than previously expected.
According to a new study conducted during the perinatal period by researchers at the Colorado Public Health School Men face a high level of anxiety when expecting children This is in contrast to having no children as a result of worrying about how the baby’s relationship with the mother will change and the financial implications of pregnancy. The study further stated that anxiety could last up to a year after childbirth.
Research published in Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics and GynecologyIs the first study of the level of anxiety about becoming a father, as well as prenatal and postnatal mothers.
To determine the level of anxiety, researchers examined a significant number of studies discussing the anxiety that men and women face before becoming parents. Newborn baby, by Recently.. Eligible studies were conducted between 1995 and 2020 and included 40,000 participants.
Researchers have discovered that the level of anxiety is World Health Organization A man who did not expect a child was reported.
by Year, The study is of the expected father, included in the study 11% faced perinatal anxiety and 11.7% faced perinatal anxiety Postpartum period..
WHO reports: Normal anxiety levels for men whose partners are not pregnant are 2.2 to 3.8 percent, by News-Medical.net..
Almost during the same time frame 18% of women Anxiety during pregnancy.. Again, Recently, This was higher than women who did not have babies. However, the level of anxiety declined, consistent with other studies conducted on women’s emotions leading up to childbirth.
In a previous study published in Affect Disorder Journal In 2016, five journal reviews were conducted to gather information on prenatal and postnatal father’s anxiety.
The study did not specifically mention the perinatal period, which “is between the 20th and 28th weeks of gestation and ends 1 to 4 weeks after birth.” MedicineNet, Percentage of men during the prenatal period Anxiety suffered between 4.1 and 16 percent..During the postpartum period, those numbers are 2.4 to 18 percent range..
This early study was slightly distorted because it also took into account men suffering from depression. But like this new study, anxiety has shown that future fathers are facing.
Healthcare professionals can learn from this study that men may need mental health care while their partners expect and after days or months. This care not only stabilizes men mentally, but also makes them a better partner for women in life.
Source: Recently, Year, News-Medical.net, MedicineNet, Affect Disorder Journal, Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics and Gynecology
