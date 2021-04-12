COVID-19 cases surge again in Ohio, up nearly 25% in a week





A surge in new coronavirus cases in Ohio during the week ending Sunday, with 15,444 reported cases, an increase of 24.7%. Last week there were 12,389 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. More: 88% reduction in Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Ohio Ohio ranks 22nd among the fastest coronavirus spreads per capita, according to a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data. Last week, the United States added 490,277 reported cases of coronavirus. This is an increase of 10.3% from the previous week. Nationwide, 35 states had more cases in the most recent week than in the previous week. Many states did not report the Easter incident. This makes interstate comparisons inaccurate, and weekly comparisons within states also inaccurate. Within Ohio, the worst weekly outbreaks per capita occurred in the Hancock, Lucas, and Madison counties. Overall, the newest case was added in Kaiyahoga County, with 2,312 cases. Franklin County, 1,879. Summit County was 974. Weekly cases increased in 65 counties from the previous week. The worst increase from last week’s pace was in the Kaiyahoga, Franklin and Lucas counties. >> See how your community has progressed with recent cases of coronavirus Ohio ranks 33rd in the state, with at least one vaccination, and 34.7% of its population has been vaccinated at least partially. The national percentage is 35.9%, as shown by USA TODAY analysis of CDC data. In the week ending Sunday, Ohio reported receiving an additional 639,746 vaccine doses compared to 746,135 in the previous week. Overall, Ohio reported 6,460,600 doses. Throughout Ohio, cases decreased in 21 counties, with the highest in Belmont, Clark, and Clermont counties. In Ohio, 86 people were reported dead from COVID-19 during the week ending Sunday. The week before that, four people were reported dead. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,039,455 people have been coronavirus-positive and 18,827 have died of the disease in Ohio, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In the United States, 31,197,873 people are positive and 562,066 are dead. >> Follow coronavirus cases throughout the United States USA TODAY Network publishes a localized version of this story on news sites nationwide, generated using data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If you have any questions about your data or story, please contact Mike Stucka. [email protected].. Ohio COVID-19 by county Ohio Vaccine Tracker

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos