Britain faces “time bombing” of missed cancer cases, research claims





Reportedly, the collapse of the coronavirus pandemic could reduce urgent cancer referrals in the UK, lead to case detection too late and “regress” survival. According to a survey of NHS England data by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR), the GP made 1.85 million emergency cancer referrals between the first blockade in March 2020 and January 2021. .. During the same period of the previous year, it represents a 16 percent decrease or about 350,000 people. The proportion of cancers diagnosed while still highly cured also decreased from 44% to 41%. Times report From Sunday. During that period, urgent referrals for suspected lung cancer, the most deadly form of cancer, decreased by 34% to about 20,300 patients. Referrals for brain tumors decreased by 23% (2,200 less). Referrals for childhood cancer patients were also reduced by more than one-fifth (21% or 2,000 children). Chris Thomas, a senior researcher at IPPR, said the decline in cancer referrals since the outbreak of the pandemic “caused a time bomb in missed cases of cancer unless urgent action was taken, resulting in 10 medical services. Risk of turmoil in the year. “ Studies suggest that thousands of more people could die from the cataclysms caused by the Chinese virus. “Protect the NHS”: Physicians applying DNR without consent may have caused avoidable deaths https://t.co/EaTHl45mLh — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 4, 2020 During the pandemic, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy were also canceled or postponed, reducing the number of patients diagnosed with cancer between April last year and January this year by 44,000 compared to the same period last year. Report from December clearly There were 4.4 million scan failures between April and September 2020, some of which may have saved lives. In January 2021, Professor Neil Mortensen, President of the Royal University of Surgeons, caveat Hospitals may have to cancel or postpone cancer surgery “because they do not have the ability to manage cancer surgery.” “If the cancer surgery is delayed, I think it could have an impact,” Mortensen said, predicting that it could take until summer to return to normal and clear the untreated portion of the case. Did. UK routine care prioritized and lowered priority for coronavirus vaccine administration https://t.co/F9aw0Oltlf — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 7, 2021 However, the backlog is so large that IPPR and charities have warned that it is not enough for the government to promise NHS a £ 6.6bn increase over the next six months, according to Cancer Research UK’s Michelle Mitchell. I will. Times: “The NHS needs to operate beyond pre-pandemic levels and get the right investment to clear the backlog so that people can get the tests and treatments they need.” Last month report There was a wave of oral cancer being discovered later, as dentists were unable to find early signs of the disease because the blockade closed dental practice. “Anecdotally, patients are now presenting with more advanced oral cancer, which means that the tumor is larger and the surgery is more complex,” said Matthew Garrett of the Royal College of Surgeons. .. Father begging NHS for MRI during coronavirus blockade dies of cancer https://t.co/urn6fbfM3p — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 14, 2020







