Parents asked to donate cord blood to improve donor consensus, especially among ethnic groups

SA Bone Marrow Registry (SABMR) has partnered with Netcell, the largest and longest private sector company. Umbilical cord blood Starting April this year, African banks will make cord blood available to patients in need of a bone marrow transplant.

Since the 90s, advances in cord blood technology have made cord blood transplantation a viable alternative to traditional bone marrow or stem cell transplantation. Still, access has always been a challenge.

SABMR Deputy Director Jane Ward, unlike the rest of the world, does not have a public cord blood bank in South Africa, and the exorbitant cost of bringing in cord blood units from abroad is not feasible for most patients. It explains that. She says access to cord blood will greatly help the registry in finding matches, especially for ethnic patients.

“Currently, the chances of finding a match for bone marrow stem cell donors in patients of European descent are only 1 in 100,000. In patients of other races, the odds are even lower due to the small number of donors in these groups. It is even more difficult for mixed-race patients to find donor unity. ”

“South Africa has one of the most culturally diverse groups of people and is transformed into a wide range of genetic diversity. Most bone marrow registries around the world, including us, have donor pools between ethnic groups. I’m having a hard time increasing it. “

“When volunteers sign up, there is an additional risk that they will not be available on request, which makes access to cord blood very important,” she says.

Community stem cell bank

Cord blood is one of the three sources of hematopoietic cells used for transplantation. Others include bone marrow and peripheral blood stem cells (PBSC). Cord blood is rich in graft T cells, reducing the risk of graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) that can occur when stem cells transplanted from a donor attack a patient’s cells.

To meet their needs, Netcell launched SA’s first community stem cell bank. There, fees are subsidized to boost cord blood banks among parents. In addition, Netcell makes existing cord blood units available for SABMR at the end of the storage period.

Sherry Bredin, Managing Director of Netcell, explains: Newborn umbilical cord After childbirth, it is tested, frozen and stored in a cord blood bank for future use. Parents typically choose different retention periods and at the end of the period they are asked if they want to renew or destroy the unit. “

Starting in April of this year, parents will be asked if they want to dispose of the cord blood unit or donate it to SABER. The parent then signs an agreement to release the product to SABMR and the code unit is added to the database. This increases the likelihood that local (and international) patients will find a matching donor.

“The main difference between our community stem cell bank and our private stem cell bank is that in the former case, if the cord blood unit can be used by a family member or another person, the testing and storage fees will be reduced. It works. On a first-come, first-served basis, go to the person who needs it most. ”

“In a private cord blood bank, parents pay the full amount to deposit the baby’s cord blood unit in the bank for future use or for family use. In essence, the family owns and uses the cord blood. You can decide that, “says Bredin.

Effective treatment

Collecting stem cells at birth is easy and painless. Stem cell management should not be inconsistent with moral, ethical, or religious beliefs, as stem cells are usually discarded as medical waste.

Another important advantage of cord blood is that it does not need to be 100% tissue-matched for transplantation. It is considered more naive or biologically younger and can therefore tolerate a human leukocyte antigen (HLA) mismatch. This opens the door to more possible matches.

Other benefits include rapid availability of the graft, reduced risk of GVHD, and better long-term immune recovery that results in long-term survival.

Cord blood transplantation has become an effective treatment for more and more malignant and non-malignant disorders and has become an established method of hematopoietic remodeling. It has potential therapeutic value in the treatment of blood disorders, immune disorders, and new areas of regenerative medicine.

Ward states that the partnership promotes equitable access to matched transplants and may in the future surpass the gold standard of matched sibling donors. To date, more than 40,000 cord blood stem cell transplants have been performed worldwide, 23 of which were promoted by SABMR in SA.

