It’s best to call an ambulance when you have chest pain





Credit: Unsplash / CC0 public domain

The value of calling an ambulance when chest pain strikes, rather than arranging transportation yourself, is confirmed by a new study published today. Australian Medical Journal.. Researchers led by Professor David Brieger, a professor of cardiology at Concord Repatriation Hospital in Sydney, and Dr. Eleanor Redwood, a trainee of basic physicians at Prince of Wales Hospital and community health services, have ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) We analyzed the confirmed patient data. 43 hospitals. “Clinical features, time to reperfusion, and Hospital achievements, Including Death and Major Cardiovascular Events (MACE)-Cardiac Death, Myocardial Infarction, heart failure, Or shock-for patients arriving by ambulance or otherwise, “Redwood and colleagues wrote. “Of the 2765 patients who presented with STEMI between 2009 and 2017, 1616 (58.4%) arrived by ambulance and 1149 (41.6%) arrived by other means,” they found. did. “The median age of patients arriving by ambulance (64 years) was higher than that of other patients (59 years), with a higher proportion of patients with hypertension, a family history of coronary heart disease, or earlier. Myocardial infarction, Atrial fibrillation, Or a stroke / transient ischemic attack was significant. “The time between arrival at the hospital and reperfusion (primary percutaneous intervention or fibrinolysis) was significantly shorter in patients arriving by ambulance than in other patients.” A cohort of patients arriving by ambulance is generally older and more complex in terms of cardiovascular complications and comorbidities, but “the outcome of their hospital is probably faster access to reperfusion. Therefore, it is comparable to the outcome of patients who come directly to the hospital. “Redwood and colleagues wrote. In Australia, an estimated 12.7% of STEMI patients have death or recurrent myocardial infarction within 30 days of diagnosis. Rapid reperfusion reduces morbidity and mortality, so the guidelines aim to minimize the time between onset of symptoms and reperfusion. The authors sought a public health message emphasizing the importance of calling 000 at the onset of chest pain. “Our discovery patient For STEMI, which is older and has more comorbidities, it is more likely to call an ambulance, which is not new, but shows that it has not changed in recent years. this is, ambulance when Chest pain It suggests the need to develop, media release and promote this public health message more actively. ” Ambulance use in MI associated with increased mortality For more information:

Eleanor Redwood et al. Impact of ambulance transfer to hospital on reperfusion time and outcome of STEMI patients, Australian Medical Journal (2021). Eleanor Redwood et al. Impact of ambulance transfer to hospital on reperfusion time and outcome of STEMI patients,(2021). DOI: 10.5694 / mja2.51005 Quote: When chest pain strikes, ambulance obtained from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-04-chest-pain-ambulance.html on April 12, 2021 (April 12, 2021) ) Is best called. This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

