Crosstown COVID Tracker-Crosstown





Keep up to date by editing a weekly summary of the most important local data on new cases, vaccinations, and hospitalizations throughout Los Angeles County. Incident and death Los Angeles County’s progress has slowed, but even the slightest profits have improved.the current April 10The 7-day average of new cases was 580, a slight decrease from the 605 average cases reported 7 days ago. The latest 7-day average is down 96.1% from the average of nearly 15,000 cases three months ago. January 10th. The daily case rate also shows a promising trend.Los Angeles County last reported more than 1,000 cases a day March 11, More than a month ago. 7-day average of new COVID-19 infections This week, the seven-day average of COVID-19-related deaths peaked in the early thirties. On Saturday, April 10, the county reported an average of 31 deaths. April 1st It still holds the lowest average death record at age 27, but recent figures show an 85.4% reduction from the average death toll of 212 people reported on January 10. Daily mortality represents another indicator of progress. Over 100 daily deaths March 12.. Vaccine dose given weekly in Los Angeles County vaccination At this point, Los Angeles County may have been vaccinated more than 5 million times so far.the current April 6As of the latest date of data availability, 4,913,321 doses were given, of which 1,746,103 were the second doses. At least 136,232 of them were single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines.Based on Los Angeles County Current populationThis means that 48.9% of the residents received the first dose and 18.8% of the residents received the second dose or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The pace of vaccination seems to have improved last week as well. However, it is difficult to tell exactly how much. This is because the Los Angeles County Public Health Department released only 3-day vaccination data from March 25-27, followed by 10-day data from March 28-April 6. .. In the most recent period, Los Angeles County managed 899,800. New vaccinations, 422,417 of which were the second. (The vaccination chart used the available data to estimate the number of doses taken in each of the last two weeks.) One of the reasons for the acceleration of vaccination last week is due to increased supply. In the last week, Los Angeles County was assigned 397,430 doses, 118,000 of which were Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccines. In addition to that assignment Public Health Service April 9 Press Release He said additional doses were shipped directly from the federal government to providers in Los Angeles County, increasing the county’s vaccination capacity to nearly 700,000 doses.Rising supply arrives just in time April 15When the vaccine eligibility is open to all Los Angeles residents over the age of 16. County-wide COVID-19 hospitalization average for 3 days Hospitalization COVID-19-related hospitalizations continue to decline. On April 10, the county reported 508 hospitalizations. This is the lowest number ever since the early months of the pandemic. It also shows a 93.6% reduction from the 7,964 hospitalizations reported on January 10, three months ago. How did you do it: Analyzed coronavirus data associated with new case, mortality, hospitalization, and vaccination data. Los Angeles County Public Health Department.. Are you interested in our data? Check out the Crosstown Coronavirus Interactive Map or email us. [email protected]..

