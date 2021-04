Boston Dynamics Robot Dog Spot is taught to pee beer on command

The Boston Dynamics robot dog spot exists in two realities.For one thing, it ’s A terrifying harbinger The future of dystopia when robots hunt and kill humans. The other is YouTuber’s play equipment. Teach this robot a quadruped Command to “piss beer”. An example of the latter is from YouTuber Michael Reeves, who is talented, imaginative, and focused on urine. Michael Reeves managed to get the unit before using his technical expertise and dirty mind to turn the spot into the ultimate drinking companion. Using some simple cords and a few feet of tubing, Spot identifies the cup on the floor and places it on it, Piss Beer on the waiting receptacle. It is a future that Isaac Asimov could only dream of. As Reeves points out in the video, it’s not a very sophisticated product. “The piss bot is working perfectly. It’s 35 percent of the time,” he says. But you can still make something absolutely amazing. Now, all you have to do is wear a hat that says, “I’m a journalist and I like to think too much about things.” What fascinates me with this video is what it means for Boston Dynamics. This is a company that has previously worked to tightly control the footage of their machines and their public acceptance.After making a spot Commercially availableHowever, some of this control must be relinquished and the machine may be used in an unauthorized manner ( Equipped with a paintball gun on the spot). This includes military uses that are not a joke.When reporting on French troops using spots in simulated combat exercises last weekBoston Dynamics said it was unaware that these particular tests were being performed (although it knew that the French could access the machine). Will more access to Spot cause more problems for the company in the future? Getting a spot is definitely not easy. One costs $ 75,000. But it’s clearly much more accessible than it was a year ago. Not only can this be a headache for Boston Dynamics PR, but it can also cause real enforcement issues. How visible is the company about robots and how they are used? What if someone uses it the wrong way? This does not have to be malicious for people to get hurt. I was dying to see Reeves put his hand down and wrestle with the spot. internal The machine joints are at the mark for about 12 minutes. These are called “pinch points” for a reason. Therefore, spots currently exist in two realities. As a threat and as a joke. What if the lines between them are blurred?

