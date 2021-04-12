Get advice on serious illnesses online from global experts





Accessing global healthcare professionals for a second opinion may be worthwhile. (Image: included)

South African professionals provide exceptional quality care through a high degree of expertise and knowledge. However, if the treatment is not well documented, or if you are faced with a particular life-threatening or life-changing situation in which a new treatment is needed, become a global healthcare professional for a second opinion. Access is worth it. In these cases, seamless access to internationally recognized professionals in certain subfields of medicine is important. That’s why Discovery Health has partnered with the Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most famous and respected medical centers. This partnership gives members of the Discovery Health Medical Scheme and their physicians online access to an international expert (based at the Cleveland Clinic) who will quickly review each patient’s case and provide complete feedback. .. Once the online second opinion process is initiated, a dedicated Discovery Health Case Manager will fully handle the process of interacting with the Cleveland Clinic. When will the Cleveland Clinic’s Second Opinion Service apply? Members of the scheme and their experts can seek a second opinion. If they want to consider more treatment options

If the patient’s condition has not improved

When a patient receives a different opinion from the treatment of a South African doctor. Second opinion service Available in relation to over 1200 Serious or life-threatening Conditions including: Cancer, tumors, blood disorders

Kidney, urology and digestive disorders

Diseases of the heart, valves and lungs

Orthopedic injuries and illnesses

Pregnancy and childbirth (obstetrics) and gynecological disorders

Autoimmunity, metabolism and neuropathy After investigating all the information shared by Cleveland Clinic-based board-certified healthcare professionals, we will collate a second opinion report (as much as possible) within approximately 14 business days. This includes: Diagnostic review (and updated diagnostics, if applicable)

Answers to submitted questions

Review of treatment options and alternatives

Information about clinical trials (if available)

Once submitted, the treating physician can discuss report recommendations with the Cleveland Clinic physician. How much does the service cost? The cost of an online second opinion from the Cleveland Clinic is $ 565. An additional $ 180 applies if the Cleveland Clinic requires a pathological review to complete the examination. The Discovery Health Medical Scheme funds 100% of the cost of the executive plan and 50% of the cost of other plans, and this payment does not affect daily benefits. Click here for details Cleveland Clinic’s Second Opinion Service Clinic and how its members are covered.You can also go to www.discovery.co.za To Get help Ability to ask Discovery about services.And you can also Discovery and chat 24 hours a day, seven days a week in WhatsApp (to save the 0860 756 756 on the phone, and start a chat to say “Hello”). Discovery Health Medical Scheme, registration number 1125, is regulated by the Council for Medical Schemes and is managed by Discovery Health (Pty) Ltd, registration number 1997/013480/07, an authorized financial services provider. This post and content is sponsored, created and provided by Discovery Health.

