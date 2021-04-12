Will summer delay the spread of COVID-19?New research sheds light

Behave like this.. Cases of COVID-19, hospitalization, and death have also been confirmed. Winter spikes In the UK and other countries, it suggests seasonal effects.

Some kind of association is expected between the virus infection and the season. Many human behaviors are seasonal.In the summer, spend more time outdoors at risk of infection Much lower, And we have the potential to lead a more active lifestyle. Improve physical ability Resist the infection. It may also benefit from increased sun exposure. Raise vitamin D levels And it can boost our immune system.

There is also evidence of ultraviolet (UV) radiation from sunlight Save time The virus can survive on the surface. Humidity and temperature can also affect the transmission. The combination of these factors can affect the spread of the virus.

But how important is this effect? And what are the implications for controlling COVID-19 as we begin to approach the warm months, and for the potential for another winter revival? My colleagues and I were more definitive to these questions, as existing studies did not give definitive results on whether and how seasons affect SARS-CoV-2. I looked to see if I could find the answer.

Assessment of climate impact

Epidemiologists Reproductive number, or R, To illustrate the epidemic expansion – the higher the R number, the faster the spread. At the beginning of the epidemic, its growth is exponentially widespread because it is unaffected by those exposed to the disease and developing immunity. At this point, the R number that represents this spread is called R₀.

Using data from outbreaks around the world, Our new research COVID-19 R₀ has been decided in 359 big cities. Each city included in our survey has more than 500,000 inhabitants and experienced a significant COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

Focusing on big cities (rather than country or small population), these big cities look for outbreaks large enough to allow useful comparisons and geographically diverse enough. Because I was able to do it. By comparing urban outbreak data with information on demographics, climate, and infection control measures, you can determine if any of these factors account for virus spread.

It was found that the increase in UV light corresponded to the decrease in the spread rate of the virus. On average, R₀ decreased by 0.05 with every increase in daily UV radiation of 10 kilojoules (kJ / m²) per square meter (city in the dataset from 30 kJ / m² to about 130 kJ / m² of UV daily. It was in the receiving range).

Due to the high UV levels in summer, our findings suggest that there is actually a seasonal effect on transmittance. However, it is important to note that UV radiation can correlate with other causes, so this correlation does not necessarily mean that UV radiation is responsible for this decrease in transmittance.

For example, the higher the UV radiation in a city, the hotter the city tends to be. No statistically significant individual association was found between R₀ and temperature or humidity on a global scale, but such an association cannot be ruled out.

The association between virus spread and temperature or humidity may be hidden by many other factors affecting R1 and the strong correlation between UV radiation and temperature.Sure, there are some Weak evidence Analysis of the relationship between virus spread and temperature in other studies.

So what does this mean?

The effects of UV light we observed were statistically significant, but relatively small compared to other factors. Urban demographic features such as the magnitude and amount of air pollution (potential indicators of industrialization and population congestion), along with public health measures, explained many of the fluctuations observed in R₀ values.

Government intervention accounted for about four times the explainable variation in R1 compared to UV. The important thing is that this is under our control. In the near future, the potential further wave of the pandemic will be determined primarily by government-directed controls, not the weather. In addition to this, there is the effect of the currently deployed COVID-19 vaccine.

In the long run, it remains questionable whether COVID-19, like influenza and other coronaviruses, will be endemic to the season. Our study identified evidence of small seasonal factors that could induce this type of variability when COVID-19 is likely to stabilize as an endemic infection.

However, it is difficult to predict this behavior in complex systems like the world, and as we move out of the early epidemic stage, the long-term behavior of COVID-19 infection will probably depend on many other factors. .. These may include the level and duration of immunity acquired by the infected individual, the effectiveness and length of protection provided by current and future vaccines, and the evolution of new variants of the virus.

This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..

conversation

Kieran Sharkey is funded by the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) in the United Kingdom.