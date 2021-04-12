Assessing the anti-inflammatory capacity of HDL may help measure the risk of accidental CVD







Disclosure: One author reports that he received a personal fee from AstraZeneca. Other authors have not reported relevant financial disclosures.

The request could not be processed. Please try again later.If you continue to have this issue, please contact us [email protected] .. Return to Healio The anti-inflammatory capacity of HDL is inversely correlated with accidental CVD and may serve as a good predictor of CV risk when added to established risk assessment tools. circulation.. “HDL is a very complex particle with anti-atherosclerosis function that is not reflected by measuring cholesterol alone.” Uwe JF Tietge, MD, PhD, A professor and head of clinical chemistry at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, said in a press release. “Atherosclerosis, which underlies cardiovascular disease, is Strong inflammatory component, And the central biological function of HDL is to reduce inflammation. Source: Adobe Stock.

“By using new research tools, our results show that plaque accumulation in arteries has an inflammatory component and the biological properties of HDL particles. Clinical relevance to cardiovascular disease risk Prediction, “Tietge said in the release. Researchers found 369 in the PREVEND study (mean age 59 years, 70% male) who experienced CV death, ischemic heart disease, non-fatal MI, and the first CV event defined as coronary artery revascularization. Patients were analyzed. Participants were matched against homosexuality, smoking status, age, and HDL controls. The anti-inflammatory capacity of HDL was determined in vitro as its ability to suppress tumor necrosis factor-α-induced vascular cell adhesion molecule-1 mRNA expression in endothelial cells, the researchers write. Findings were expressed as individual HDL reduction rates associated with maximal tumor necrosis factor-α effects in the absence of HDL. Researchers reported that HDL anti-inflammatory capacity was lower among patients experiencing the first CV event compared to controls (27% vs. 31.6%; P <.001). After full adjustment, the anti-inflammatory capacity of HDL was inversely correlated with accidental CVD (per OR 1 standard deviation). [SD] = 0.74; Cl, ​​0.61-0.9; P = .002). The findings were similar for all individual components of the CVD endpoint. HDL anti-inflammatory capacity did not correlate with cholesterol outflow capacity (r = 0.02; P > .05), according to research. In a fully tuned model, both anti-inflammatory and cholesterol efflux capacity of HDL were independently associated with accidental CVD (OR = 0.74 per SD of effluent; P = .002; or per SD of anti-inflammatory capacity = 0.66; P <.001). “It is noteworthy that HDL anti-inflammatory capacity was independent of a number of established cardiovascular biomarkers, including sensitive C-reactive proteins,” the researchers write. Other findings show that adding HDL anti-inflammatory capacity to the flamingham risk score increased the model’s likelihood ratio statistics from 10.5 to 20.4, improving predictive capacity ()P = .002). “HDL cholesterol levels are excellent, well-established, simple and cost-effective CVD risk biomarkers. However, our results show that anti-inflammatory abilities or assays that commonly test for HDL function are currently in use. It shows that it may provide clinically relevant information beyond static HDL cholesterol measurements, “Tietge said in the release.

