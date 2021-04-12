Studies show a slight increase in eating disorders, one of the most deadly psychiatric health problems-ScienceDaily





A new study of the protracted effects of the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a correlation with six unhealthy dietary behaviors, according to a study by the University of Minnesota School of Medicine and the Faculty of Public Health. According to researchers, the most worrisome findings show a slight increase or recurrence of eating disorders, with about 10,200 people dying each year, or about one every 52 minutes.

Melissa Simone, PhD of the U of M Medical School collaborates with Dianne Neumark-Sztainer, PhD, and MPH, postdoctoral fellows in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, professors in the Faculty of Public Health, and Head of Epidemiology and Community Health. Did. Learn from the participants in the Neumark-Sztainer project EAT from April to May 2020. “The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the rapid implementation of public health policies to reduce viral infections. Although these protections are needed, the ongoing pandemic-related daily disruptions are feeding disorders. Symptoms can have a significant negative impact on the risk of the virus. ” Simone, the lead author of the study, said. “Eating disorders are one of the highest mortality rates of all psychiatric health problems, so it is important to try to correlate pandemic outcomes with disordered eating behavior. Through analysis of both qualitative and quantitative data, this study understands the potential association between stress, psychological distress, financial difficulty, and changes in feeding behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. aims for. Simone’s findings are: International Journal of Eating Disorders, Found 6 important themes of dietary change: Heartless meals and snacks;

Increased food consumption;

General loss of appetite or dietary intake;

Eat to deal with;

Pandemic-related dietary intake reduction;

And the reappearance or marked increase in the symptoms of eating disorders. About 8% of those studied reported extremely unhealthy weight management behavior, 53% reported extremely unhealthy weight management behavior, and 14% reported bulimia nervosa. The study found that these results were significantly associated with decreased stress management, increased depressive symptoms, and moderate or extreme financial difficulty. “There has been a lot of focus on the relationship between obesity and COVID-19, and we also focus on a large number of people who have and are at risk of eating disorders during and after a pandemic. It is also important, “said Neumark-Sztainer, Principal Investigator of Project EAT.” The majority of young adults in our study come from diverse ethnic / racial and low-income backgrounds and are needed. Often, we don’t have access to good services. To prevent widespread health inequality, we need to meet the needs of these people. “ “The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to continue long after the spread of the vaccine. Our findings show that moderate or severe financial difficulties are associated with eating disorders. Eating disorder preventive interventions are essential because they suggest that there may be treatment efforts that are affordable, easily accessible, and widely available to high-risk people, and therefore online. Or mobile-based interventions may prove to be an effective and accessible mode for targeted intervention efforts. “ The study included the National Institute of Cardiopulmonary Blood (R01HL116892, R35HL139853: Principal Investigator: D. Neumark-Sztainer), the National Center for Advanced Translational Sciences (TL1R002493, UL1TR002494), and the National Institute of Mental Health. ) Funded. T32MH082761).

Story source: material Provided by University of Minnesota School of Medicine.. Note: The content can be edited in style and length.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos