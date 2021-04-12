Multidimensional view of SARS-CoV-2





Mass Spectrometer (Details): Using mass spectrometry at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, researchers discovered 1484 interactions between viruses and human cellular proteins. Credit: Sonja Taut / MPI of Biochemistry

What exactly happens when the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 infects cells?In the article published in Nature, The Technische Universität München (TUM) and Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry teams provide an overview of the viral infection process. Interactions between coronavirus and cells were recorded for the first time at five different proteomic levels during viral infection. This knowledge will help you better understand the virus and find potential starting points for treatment.

When a virus invades a cell, the virus and the cell protein The numerator begins to interact.Both reaction to virus replication cell It is the result of a complex protein signaling cascade. A team led by Andreas Pichlmair, a professor of immunopathology for viral infections at TUM’s Virology Institute, and Matthias Mann, head of proteomics and signaling at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry, shows how human lung cells react. I systematically recorded what to do. COVID-19 pathogens on individual proteins of SARS-CoV-2 and SARS coronavirus. The latter has long been known. Detailed interaction map To this end, over 1200 samples have been analyzed using state-of-the-art mass spectrometry techniques and advanced bioinformatics techniques. The result is a freely accessible dataset that provides information about the cellular proteins to which viral proteins bind and the effects of these interactions on cells.In total, 1484 interactions Viral protein And humans Cellular protein It was discovered. “If we were just looking at proteins, we would have missed important information,” says Andreas Pickrumea. “A database that contains only proteomes is like a map that contains only place names and no roads or rivers. Knowing the connections between points on that map can provide much more useful information. . “ According to Pichlmair, the key to the network of traffic routes on the map is the modification of proteins called phosphorylation and ubiquitination. Both are processes in which other molecules attach to proteins and thereby change their function. These changes are not measured in the list of proteins, so there is no way to know, for example, whether a protein is active or inactive. “Through our research, we systematically assign functions to individual components of pathogens, in addition to cell molecules that are switched off by the virus,” explains Pichlmair. “So far, we haven’t had a mapping comparable to SARS-CoV-2,” adds Matthias Mann. “In a sense, we scrutinized the five dimensions. Virus Infected: Its own active protein and its effects on the host proteome, ubiquitinome, phosphoproteome, transcriptome. “ Insights on how the virus works Above all, the database is also useful as a tool for finding new drugs. By analyzing protein interactions and modifications, hotspots for SARS-CoV-2 vulnerabilities can be identified. These proteins bind to particularly important partners in the cell and may serve as potential starting points for treatment. For example, scientists have concluded that certain compounds inhibit the growth of SARS-CoV-2. Some of them have known antiviral activity, while others have not yet been studied for their effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2. Further research is needed to determine if they are effective in clinical use for COVID-19. “Currently, we are working on a new anti-COVID-19 drug candidate and we were able to identify it through analysis,” said Andreas Pichlmair. “We are also developing a scoring system for automatic hotspot identification. With detailed datasets and advanced analytical methods, we will develop effective drugs in a more targeted manner in the future and proactively prevent side effects. I’m sure we can limit it. ” Find helper proteins for coronavirus For more information:

Alexey Stukalov et al, Multilevel Proteomics, Reveals Host Perturbation by SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV. Nature (2021). Alexey Stukalov et al, Multilevel Proteomics, Reveals Host Perturbation by SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV.(2021). DOI: 10.1038 / s41586-021-03493-4 Provided by

Technische Universität München



Citation: Https: //phys.org/news/2021-04-multidimensional-view-sars-cov-.html of SARS-CoV-2 (2021, April 12)

