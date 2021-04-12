Health
Comfortable meals are a myth, scientists find
A “comfortable diet” is a myth, according to a study that found no link between stress and bulimia.
Twenty-two women with anorexia nervosa, 33 with bulimia nervosa, and 30 healthy controls were asked to perform mental arithmetic exercises with a small electric shock.
After that, I was invited to an “all-you-can-eat” buffet at the Cambridge University Feeding Behavior Unit. Scientists were surprised that women suffering from either anorexia nervosa or bulimia generally eat less than controls.
The findings, published in the Journal of Neuroscience, challenge the theory of bulimia nervosa, where stress makes self-control difficult. Despite its excellence, the theory has never been directly tested in patients, the authors said.
Dr. Margaret Westwater, who led the study, said:
“Obviously, we need to take a more subtle approach when thinking about feeding behavior in these disorders.”
The team used blood biomarkers taken from patients at various stages during the experiment to raise levels of ghrelin, a hormone that tells patients with anorexia nervosa that they are hungry when stressed. I confirmed that I was allowed to do it.
However, at the same time, levels of the satiety hormone peptide tyrosine tyrosine also increased. There was no difference in the levels of either hormone in patients with bulimia.
During her stay in the Dietary Behavior Unit, the woman received a controlled diet from a nutritionist each morning and then went through a fasting period to perform tasks while monitoring brain activity using a functional MRI scanner.
The first task was to stop the progress of the bar ascending the computer screen by pressing a key.
Next, to increase stress levels, women were asked to perform a series of mental arithmetic tests with a mild but unpredictable electric shock.
They were told that if they did not meet the performance criteria, their data would be rejected from the study.
Feedback was provided throughout the task, including “performance is below average.”
After that, the women repeated the stop signal task again. Once the task was completed, the volunteers were offered a buffet, although they might still expect to be stressed.
Professor Paul Fletcher, co-author of psychiatry, said: “Our study shows that the relationship between stress and bulimia is very complex. It is the environment around us, our psychological state, and our body that makes us hungry or full. It’s about how to let them know that.
“A better understanding of the mechanisms by which the gut forms higher cognitive processes associated with self-control and decision-making is better for helping people affected by these highly debilitating illnesses. You can be in a position. To do this, you need to take a much more integrated approach to study these diseases. “
Anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa are broadly distinguished by body mass index, and adults with a BMI of less than 18.5 kg / m2 are classified as anorexia nervosa.
It is estimated that more than 1.6 million people in the UK have eating disorders, three-quarters of whom are women.
According to last year’s survey, eating disorders are on the rise amid concerns that social media is driving the crisis, with about 20,000 people admitted to NHS hospitals annually.
