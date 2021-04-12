Childhood immunization rates in Michigan fall during a pandemic





Lansing, Michigan (AP) —Michigan health officials urged parents in Michigan to catch up with children other than COVID-19 vaccinations, which fell below 70% during a coronavirus pandemic.

Among the reasons parents have not kept their children up-to-date for the past year are concerns about the safety of going to medical facilities under the threat of the virus, and transportation and childcare options. There was a lack. News conference.

Bob Swanson, head of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services vaccination department, has the lowest immunization rates in Detroit, the state’s largest city, and Oscoda County, one of the least populated counties. Said that was less than 50%. Due to the social distance, Michigan has largely missed outbreaks of influenza over the past year, and vaccines can prevent fewer illnesses. But as people began to travel and drop guards, Swanson said he was afraid of those who remained vulnerable due to low vaccination coverage.

“We know how contagious things like measles and whooping cough are contagious, and how quickly they can spread to unvaccinated people, and therefore the effects. We need one case to be in a vulnerable group, and we can see the spread, ”says Swanson. “I don’t want to reach that point. These illnesses can be fatal and I want vaccinated people to prevent it from happening.” Currently, people under the age of 16 are not vaccinated against COVID-19. Michigan has avoided a “twin epidemic” by encouraging a surge in influenza vaccines to limit the effects of COVID-19, said Rachel Young, director of clinical medicine at the McLaren Family Medicine Residency Clinic. She said interest in vaccination soared as the state scrambled to get a COVID-19 appointment, but parents should have a safe office and catch up with their children as soon as possible. He said that he needed encouragement. “Before opening states and nations, it’s important to try to prevent a proliferation of preventable diseases,” says Young. “We are here, we are open, we are ready to meet you and ready to keep your children safe.” ___ Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member of the Associated Press / Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in the local newsroom to report on unreported issues.

