Wisconsin Medical Leaders: Increasing Incidents, Spikes in Surrounding States Are “Warning Signs”
Medical leaders in Wisconsin say COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are heading in the wrong direction.
John Raymond, President of the University of Wisconsin Medical School, said that at this time Wisconsin does not appear to be experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a presentation at the Great Milwaukee Commission on Monday, Raymond said the state’s proceedings were “too high and on the rise.” Hospitalization has also increased by 49 percent since March 21, when the state reported a record low. On Monday, 34 new hospitalizations were reported.
“This is not much different from the United States as a whole,” Raymond said in a presentation. “as you know, Severe surge in Michigan, And surge New York and New Jersey It looks stagnant.Minnesota’s case Continue to rise.. I hesitate to call it a surge, but I’ve seen a significant increase in the last 3-4 weeks of cases. “
Raymond said Illinois In addition, the number of cases has increased by 50% in the last two weeks, sending another “warning sign” to Wisconsin.
“We are at a competitive inflection point,” Raymond said. “On the other hand, we are doing very well by increasing COVID-19 vaccination in our country, especially here in Wisconsin, compared to pandemic fatigue and more contagious mutants.”
Looking back at the three surges in the state since the pandemic began, Raymond said Wisconsin is in a better position than it is today. He said the fourth surge in the state is unlikely to be as serious as the latest surge seen last November.
“In retrospect, the spring and summer surges were barely soaring, but the November surges were real,” Raymond said in a presentation. “At some point, we were the epicenter of COVID-19 in the country, and we were nearing the point of overwhelming the medical system’s ability to provide the best care for everyone.”
Raymond said Those who are fully vaccinated still need to be careful Given the presence of more contagious virus strains and the increasing spread among adolescents who are currently unable to vaccinate.
New reports of COVID-19 cases are higher in Wisconsin than last week, based on the latest data released by the State Department of Health Services.
Reported by DHS 402 new cases Brings the average of the last 7 days of Monday’s illness to 789 daily cases. A week ago, the average was 591 per day. It is common for DHS to report cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, and laboratories typically post fewer test results the day before.
there were 2,779 negative tests were reported on Monday.
Due to the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin, many residents of the state are vaccinated against the disease.
Total 3,542,552 doses of coronavirus vaccine It was administered in Wisconsin as of Monday, and 69.6 percent of Wisconsin over the age of 65 is fully vaccinated.
As of Monday, 1,423,723 people in Wisconsin, or 24.5 percent of the population, have been fully vaccinated. Anyone over the age of 16 in Wisconsin is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
After a year-long pandemic that killed 6,680 people in Wisconsin, rising vaccination rates brought hope. There were three New death From COVID-19 reported on Monday.
Other DHS data for Monday are:
- Since the pandemic began, a total of 585,710 cases of COVID-19.
- Of the total of 3,361,601 tests performed, 2,775,891 have been negative since the pandemic began.
- 28,174 People were hospitalized because of illness, Or 4.8 Percentage of all positive cases since the pandemic began.
- Daily test ability It’s only 3,181, but it’s still 59,273. New test results were reported on Monday.
Incidence of coronavirus varies from county to county. To track the activity level of COVID-19, DHS Number of new cases per population in the county for 14 days — and whether new cases are on the rise or down. Activity levels range from “very high,” “very high,” “high,” “medium,” and “low.”
As of Wednesday, DHS data showed that there were no counties with “very high” levels of COVID-19 activity in the state. One county (St. Croix) is at a “very high” level, and the majority of Wisconsin counties have a “high” level of activity. Case trajectories expanded in 23 counties and diminished in 2 counties. The overall COVID-19 activity level in Wisconsin is “high”.
For more information on COVID-19, please visit: Wisconsin Coronavirus..
