Vaccines readily available at the Wisconsin Center

The Wisconsin Center door allows anyone over the age of 16 to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. Continued coverage: Wisconsin coronavirus The city announced on Sunday that it could be brought in. No reservation is required to get the vaccine. The Ministry of Health said it can be administered 4,000 times daily. Before I allowed it, I could only book about half of it. The city wanted the new options to bring more people. One Waukesha couple said they drove to the Wisconsin Center because it was easier than making a reservation in Waukesha County. “I thought it would be a little overwhelming to see everything online, so it’s easier to just get in here,” said Melissa Figueroa Rockman. “(It was) very easy. I can’t wait. We went in right away. They received your information and that’s it,” said Dave Rockman. “You take a shot in your arm and wait 15 minutes to complete. That’s it.” The Mass Vaccination Center is open Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm, with shorter Sunday hours. The Pfizer vaccine is available at ages 16 and 17, but requires parental consent. Anyone living, working or studying in Wisconsin can be vaccinated free of charge without proof of residence, valid state ID, or insurance. “This pandemic proved that our health is related to the health of everyone in our community. COVID-19 is a human-to-human infectious virus, but the vaccine spreads. Wisconsin is derived from the virus, so vaccination of 80% of Wisconsin is our top priority, “said DHS Secretary-General Calentim Burlake. .. “To achieve that community immunity, we must strive to remove barriers that prevent Wisconsin from accessing the vaccine, even if you do not have ID or insurance. You can’t turn your back. “ Sign up for coronavirus email alerts from WISN Get the latest news alerts at WISN12 app..

