A disturbing new link between periodontal disease and dementia





Healthy molars, healthy spirit. If oral hygiene is not yet important enough, brushing your teeth can help maintain mental health along with your teeth. Recent studies have found a correlation between periodontal disease and dementia and other brain disorders. The Daily Mail reported. Previous studies have shown that bacterial-causing periodontitis can metastasize. From the mouth to the brain. “This is the first study to show an association between the disproportionate bacterial community below the gingival line and the cerebrospinal fluid biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease in cognitively normal older people,” said NYU Dentistry School. Dr. Angela Kammer explained.She wrote a brain study published in Alzheimer’s disease and dementia: diagnosis, evaluation, disease monitoring. Previous studies have established a link between amyloid protein accumulation in cerebral arteries and cognitive decline. However, researchers have not yet identified how amyloid accumulation causes disease. They now theorize that periodontal disease can occur when it prevents these intertwined enzymes from being dumped from the brain. Researchers sought to prove the relationship between dental and mental health by taking both gum swab and cerebrospinal fluid samples from 48 healthy volunteers over the age of 65. People in this age group are faced with an increased risk of both dementia and periodontal disease. Notorious dentist-hating millennials.. Next, they measured the amount of good and bad oral flora and found that individuals with more beneficial oral microbes had lower levels of amyloid. Second, these individuals were less likely to develop dementia. “Evidence of amyloid in the brain has been found to be associated with an increase in harmful bacteria and a decrease in beneficial bacteria,” said Dr. Kamer. “Our results show the importance of the overall oral microbiome in the role of” good “bacteria as well as” bad “bacteria in the regulation of amyloid levels. “ The next step is to establish a clinical trial to determine if tooth cleaning helps prevent Alzheimer’s disease. Temporarily, you can reduce the level of “plaque” by brushing your teeth twice a day for 2 minutes with a soft bristle brush. American Dental Association. This is not the first study linking oral hygiene with overall health.Researchers claim that harmful mouth pathogens can increase all possibilities from cancer With heart disease Even the dead from COVID-19.

