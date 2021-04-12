Trenton woman becomes the first resident to acquire J & Jvax as part of an outreach program | News

Trenton — For Vivian DeRivera, the fear of COVID-19 was devastating.

“It’s scary. You’re afraid to go outdoors,” she said. “I go to my yard, I’m afraid to breathe.”

DeRivera can breathe a little easier after becoming the first Trenton resident to be vaccinated at home. I’m still wearing the mask.

A team of experts visited Mott Street’s home on Monday to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as part of an outreach program aimed at inoculating 1,000 home residents.

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Dr. Adela Ames Lopez were staring while Delivera shot her.

“Vaccine everyone, because it’s safer than regret,” Delivera said before the nurse thrust the needle into his arm.

She’s used to self-managing shots, which was a bit stabbed.

“Oh, it hurts. You hurt me more than you hurt me,” De Rivera joked with the nurse managing the shot.

“You are all ready to go,” said the nurse.

Despite the temporary discomfort, DeRivera said he was overjoyed when he learned from Meals on Wheels that he didn’t have to leave home to get vaccinated.

“Is that true? Are they coming to my house to do it? Oh, it was saved. This is a blessing,” she said, standing in long lines to get vaccinated. He added that he didn’t think he was able to withstand. “I hate leaving home”

The city launched a home vaccination campaign at a 300-unit South Village living facility in the South District of Trenton before traveling to DeRivera.

Authorities administered a single dose of the J & J vaccine because it does not need to be stored in frigid temperatures and is easy to transport.

Approximately 400 residents enrolled in the program and authorities wanted to vaccinate more than 100 by the end of the day.

They plan to visit dense living facilities such as Luther Arms, Kingsbury Towers, Trent Center East, Trent Center West, and North 25 in the coming weeks.

“If you can’t come to us, we’ll go to you,” said Mayor Reed Gusciora.

DeRivera sat in a “dog chair” in the living room and talked only with dogs to keep the company about the isolation she experienced during the pandemic.

She said her family would stop by “once at the blue moon” to shop for groceries, but most of the time she avoided contacting each other to keep her safe.

Her daughter was to be vaccinated at the CURE Arena in Trenton last week, but was canceled at the last minute for fear of being exposed.

DeRivera missed the birth of his 14th great-grandson, which he had only seen in photographs.

Trenton experienced 6,700 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths. More than 215,000 people have been vaccinated in Mercer County, of which about 12,000 are Trentnian, Ames Lopez said.

Approximately 41% of them are black, 38% are Latino American, and 20% are white, according to Lopez, adding that the number of trentons is higher than the state-wide average.

According to Gusiola, the number of residents hesitating to vaccinate is declining in the city. He attributed it to several community-wide outreach activities, including: FEMA-led vaccine clinic At a rally of the Iglesia Pentecostal gods.

Residents who are interested in vaccines covidvaccine.nj.gov..City Health Department (609-989-3242) or [email protected]..