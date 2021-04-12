Vaccines stop the disease, but they can’t stop the infection: experts, Singapore news and top stories





According to experts, the Covid-19 vaccine protects people from symptoms and more serious illnesses, but is not designed to completely prevent infection. They said vaccination was essential because people with jabs could still catch the virus, but they were far less likely to get a serious illness than unvaccinated patients. According to the Ministry of Health, migrant workers who tested positive on Sunday received the first dose on January 25 and the second dose on February 15. Professor Ooi Eng Eong of the Duke-NUS Medical School, who develops a self-replicating mRNA vaccine at Arcturus Therapeutics, said finding someone who recorded a positive polymerase chain reaction did not mean a vaccine failure. Professor Oi said the main goal of vaccination is to prevent Covid-19 disease, not infection. “Vaccinated individuals develop immune memory against the Sars-CoV-2 virus, allowing a rapid immune response during natural infection to prevent these individuals from illness. “Anymptomatic infected people can theoretically infect others with Sars-CoV-2, but actual data from vaccinated countries show that coughing and sneezing to shed the virus. Without it, it suggests that such cases are relatively rare, “he added. According to experts, a very high effectiveness rate does not mean 100% protection. Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious disease expert at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that two mRNA vaccines currently approved in Singapore (developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna) are for symptomatic diseases. It has an effect of 1 cent. This means that about 5 out of 100 people exposed to the virus will still be infected and may develop symptoms after vaccination. Vaccines are not absolutely certain because the strength of the immune response varies from person to person, Sue said. “People with a weakened immune system, and even those with a otherwise normal immune system, may not be able to initiate a proper response even after being exposed to the virus.” Despite these restrictions, there are few other means that can reduce viral infections so effectively, so prompt vaccination remains important, Sue added. Alex Cook, Associate Professor of Research at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said: When you catch a cold, the vaccine does not provide complete protection, but it greatly reduces your risk of developing Covid-19 and getting sick. “ When asked if there is an end to the curb to prevent infection, Cook said, as vaccinated individuals can become infected anyway. Wearing a mask is greatly reduced. “ Currently, vaccinated people continue to adhere to strict safety management practices. But once most are vaccinated, it may be time to mitigate these measures, Cook said. “But behind the scenes, I think we need to continue to take measures such as contact tracing, testing symptomatic individuals, and monitoring the situation abroad,” he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos