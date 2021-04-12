Michigan reports about 9,700 cases of coronavirus in two days

Grand Rapids, Michigan (WOOD) —Michigan reported an increase of 9,674 confirmed cases of coronavirus and an increase of 12 associated deaths over the weekend.

The· Monday update, Because it contains data for 2 days Up to 747,697 confirmed cases in Michigan More than a year has passed since the virus was first detected here, bringing the total number of associated deaths to 16,512.

On Saturday, the lab tested 37,728 samples for the virus, positive for 4,705, a percentage of 14.25%. On Sunday, 35,910 samples were tested and 5,294, or 14.74%, were positive.

Friday’s test data, which was not included in the Saturday update as usual, was also released on Monday. 44,448 samples were tested and 7,054, or 15.87%, were positive.

The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases, as people can be tested multiple times. In addition, the number of tests is from a single calendar day, but the number of new cases shows an increase since the state last compiled the data. These two time frames do not exactly match.

Kent County has confirmed an additional 452 cases, for a total of 57,209 cases, in the two days since the outbreak of the pandemic. The death toll has remained unchanged from 700 on Saturday.

Three counties in West Michigan recorded additional deaths.

Berrien County: A total of 237 people died. 12,332 confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic.

Kalamazoo County: A total of 297 people died, three more. A total of 16,767 cases.

Ottawa County: A total of 339 people died. A total of 25,325 cases.

In Wayne County, which was the most affected by the virus, an additional 1,981 cases were identified, for a total of 124,887 cases. The death toll decreased by one to 4,106. This is not uncommon, as cases are reconfirmed and may move between jurisdictions.

85,087 (more than 1,098) in neighboring Oakland County Report on saturday) And 1,978 deaths (no change). In Macomb County, there were 76,646 cases (more than 1,113) and 1,961 deaths (another).

In Michigan The worst coronavirus surge in the country, With a higher case rate than since late November, the 7-day average test positive rate exceeds 18%, and more infectious cases have been confirmed. variant More than any other state.

Hospitalization On Monday, 3,918 adult inpatients were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19, surpassing the fall peak of 3,884.

Fortunately, mortality isn’t growing at the same rate as it was during the last surge. In early November, the average daily mortality rate for 7 days was about 50, as the number of cases was on the rise and was about the same as it is today. Currently it is a little over 30.

Doctor: See signs of MIS-C

As people under the age of 19 see Especially high case rate, West Michigan doctors warn parents to be aware of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C..

This is a complication that can occur after a child is infected with the virus and can be fatal. It is rare and appears in about 2% of all pediatric cases.So far, Michigan has recorded 99 cases Its.

Dr. Rosemary Libero, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids, said: “For COVID-19, there is one thing that is very difficult because the children’s influence is so small that there are some cases where the family is completely unaware that the child is ill. Therefore, COVID is It is now known to be very common in Michigan, so if your child has not been diagnosed with COVID-19 but has the symptoms I mentioned, evaluate the potential for MIS-C. Worth getting. “

Monday State Added 51 Locations List of occurrences In schools, junior colleges and universities from kindergarten to high school, the total number of such outbreaks was 336. Forty-eight of the new outbreaks occurred, especially in schools from kindergarten to high school.They are now responsible More outbreaks than any other type of setting..

Concerned about increased prevalence in schools after spring break, the state helped set up a pop-up rapid inspection site for families returning from travel. The Kent County Junior High School District has hosted several hosts over the past three days, stating that a total of 4,291 tests have been conducted.

825 at East Kentwood High School on Friday.

2,135 at Kent ISD on Saturday and Sunday.

924 at Grand Building High School on Sunday.

427 at Sparta High School on Sunday.

“I would like to thank the thousands of families who chose to take the test before returning to school on the weekend,” Kent ISD Interim Superintendent Ron Koehler said in a statement Monday. “Their desire for testing has enabled schools to open safely throughout Kent ISD today. We are as much as possible to maintain a safe learning environment for both students and staff. I promise to do that, and I would like to thank the Kent County Health Department and the Michigan Department of Health and Welfare for making these pop-up test opportunities available. “

— News8’s Lynsey Mukomel contributed to this report.

Vaccine deployment

State has Received about 5.7 million vaccinations And over 5.1 million of them were managed. About 40% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot. The goal is to reach 70%.

West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids says there is plenty. The release on Monday states that more appointments were held this week, especially Wednesday.You can sign up to get it at WMVaccineClinic.org.. The clinic organizer said he hopes to give 24,000 shots between Monday and Wednesday.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department makes it even easier to get shots. Several walk-in clinics are planned this week.

At Albion, you can go to the Albion College Dow Center 415 S. Hannah St. From 9:30 am to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, we will be vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

At Battle Creek, there are three clinics in the YMCA Multisports Complex. 86 Cherry Street.. , Pfizer Vaccine Offering:

Wednesday 9 am-2:30pm

Thursday 9 am-2:30pm

Friday 8:30 am to 11:30 am

You can also register for the clinic CalhounCountyMI.gov / COVIDvaccine..

If you live elsewhere in western Michigan, you can find an appointment near you at: VaccinateWestMI.com..

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal for the state to administer an average of 100,000 shots per day.

Whitmer soaring

Whitmer strongly suggested on Friday, but did not place an order, as the surge continued. Avoid social gatherings and indoor dining at restaurants I suggested virtualizing it to school for the next two weeks, and two weeks after spring break.

Whitmer also called on the federal government to send more COVID-19 vaccines to Michigan.

“I submit … In a business of this size, it is important to recognize where such a result may require some adjustments along the way,” Whitmer said. Speaking to CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday. “In Michigan, despite some of the strongest policies in place, such as mandatory masks and capacity limits for telecommuting, it’s booming. We asked the state to take a two-week break. Nonetheless, there is a surge due to these variants, so we really encourage them (the Biden administration) to think about the surge in vaccines to Michigan. ”

The White House doesn’t intend to do that, Offering more resources It helps to shoot the arm, strengthen the test and provide treatment to the sick. Whitmer said he would take advantage of everything provided and praise the coronavirus response from President Joe Biden’s administration, but said she would continue to increase the dose of the vaccine.

“What’s happening in Michigan today may be happening in other states tomorrow, so it’s all our responsibility to know if we can crush where the hotspots are seen. It’s the best interests for everyone, “Whitmer told Face the Nation.