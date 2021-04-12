Studies have found that British variants have nothing to do with more serious illness or death.

According to a new study published on Monday, people infected with the more contagious coronavirus mutants first identified in the UK did not experience more serious symptoms and were not at increased risk of death.

Scientists across Europe, and as of last week, America.. The main question: are variants more deadly?

Research published in Lancet infectionWe examined data from last fall in the UK, shortly after the variant was first detected. It quickly spread rapidly and eventually became the dominant strain circulating in the country.

New discoveries add to scientists’ ever-evolving understanding British variant, Because it and other variants are widely distributed in other countries during the critical period of the pandemic, known as B.1.1.7.

Researchers examined Covid-19 patients admitted to University College London Hospital and North Middlesex University Hospital from November 9th to December 20th. Forty-two percent were infected with another strain.

The researchers then compared the severity of the symptoms between the two groups and found that patients infected with the B.1.1.7 mutant were not at increased risk of serious illness or death. Did. The study focused on the time when British variants had just gained a foothold in London and when the UK vaccination program was underway.

“We were in the storm and were able to do this real-time analysis,” said Dan Frampton, a bioinformatologist at the University College London, the lead author of the study.

The study found that samples from patients with the B.1.1.7 mutant had high viral load, or “viral load,” for which the reason is not yet clear.

“One idea that makes this variant more contagious may be that patients are making more viruses,” Frumpton said.

He found that researchers did not find an association between the British subspecies and the severity of the disease, but patients admitted to the B.1.1.7 subspecies at the time were under the age of 60 and from ethnic minority backgrounds. He said it was likely.

Patients with B.1.1.7 were also more likely to be given oxygen. Frumpton said it is not necessarily a sign of a more serious illness and requires more research.

“There are obviously a lot of interesting things,” he said. “We are now in a much better position to start researching what looks like small results and to go into more detail to make the big picture more concrete.”

There was no consensus on the pathogenicity and lethality of the strain, or whether it would cause more serious illness and death.

Paper published last month Journal Nature We found that the B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with a 61% higher risk of death than existing variants. At the beginning of March BMJ People over the age of 30 were found to have a 64% higher risk of death from British variants than previous strains. However, in the study, scientists said that “the absolute risk of death remains low in this mostly unvaccinated population.”

Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute in California, who was not involved in the new study, said the contradictory results indicate how much he still has to learn about the B.1.1.7 variant.

“New discoveries do not invalidate other treatises-they only make you think,” he said. “Maybe the truth is somewhere in the middle. This study says there is no higher mortality, but as they find more oxygen needs, something is happening with this variant. “

There are some signs that the B.1.1.7 mutant affects adolescents more than previous strains, but there is not enough data to be sure, Topol said. Also, it can be difficult to isolate other factors that may explain the trend.

“This is one of the trickiest things about this subspecies epidemiology,” he said. “There are many moving parts, such as age, resources, coexistence conditions, etc., and not all of them can always be adjusted.”

More contagious variants could mean more cases occur among children and adolescents who were not previously considered to be the most vulnerable to Covid-19.

“It does not mean that the virus is finding them preferentially, which means that it is expected to be more common in younger people as it causes higher viral load and more spread overall. “I will.” Topol said.

Another area that requires more research is the impact of British variants on immunity.Another study published on Monday Lancet Public Health Examination of self-reported data from approximately 37,000 people in the United Kingdom found a low reinfection rate. The findings were based on 13-week app-submitted surveillance data from September to December, when the UK variants exploded in London and southeast England.

Researchers found that out of 36,509 people who reported a positive test before October 1, 249, or 0.7 percent, tested positive again after 90 days or more. In other words, people infected with the existing subspecies were not at increased risk of re-infection with the B.1.1.7 subspecies.

Mark Graham, a researcher at King’s College London and the lead author of the treatise, said:

Graham and his colleagues are monitoring reinfection, especially as larger slices of the population in the UK and elsewhere are fully vaccinated. Studies show that currently available vaccines provide strong protection against British variants, and Graham may develop not only in the B.1.1.7 strain, but also in long-term studies of immunity. He said it would also be clearer about the potentially concerned variants of.

“Vaccine deployment is going very well in the UK and making a big difference, but one of the unknown factors that can hinder this progress is the new variant,” he said. It was. “It’s very important to understand how it affects us.”