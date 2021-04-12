As the number of cases of COVID-19 increases in children, parents need to be aware of rare complications

Through the Grand Rapids-Coronavirus pandemic, Michigan, many have been given the impression that their children are at very low risk of hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Discussion on the safety of school reopening..

However, the rare condition that appeared in some children weeks after being diagnosed with COVID-19 indicates that the new coronavirus can actually have dangerous effects on children.

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infection, said that pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (commonly known as MIS-C) is rare due to the coronavirus that appears in about 2% of children infected with COVID-19. Said that was a serious complication. A doctor at Helendevos Children’s Hospital.

This condition is an excessive immune response to COVID-19, which can inflame organs, have serious effects on the heart, and in some cases hospitalize healthy children.

With the proliferation of coronavirus cases among young people in Michigan, health experts are concerned that the wave of MIS-C cases could soon continue, Olivero said. .. According to pediatricians, cases of COVID-19 have increased by 200% among children in recent weeks.

“Given the number of more cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the pediatric population, we are very worried about the potential for more cases of MIS-C,” Olivero said on Monday, April 12. .. MIS-C at Helendevos Children’s Hospital, fortunately, has not yet seen a significant increase in cases. “

Olivero said MIS-C diagnoses have increased significantly after the COVID-19 surge in October and November last year, and doctors are worried that it will happen again.

“I’m very prepared for the possibility because I’m worried that as the number of youth cases increases, so will the number of cases of MIS-C in children’s hospitals,” she said.

MIS-C can appear in children of all ages, from newborns to 17 years, and occurs 2 to 8 weeks after COVID-19 infection or exposure, Olivero said.

Parents of Michigan children hospitalized by MIS-C call the disease “terrifying” and tragic.

This condition can occur in children, whether or not they have experienced coronavirus symptoms, Olivero said.

This can make it difficult for parents to recognize MIS-C because their child may be infected with the virus but did not know it because it is asymptomatic.

“One of the most difficult things is that the impact of children on COVID-19 is so small that there are many cases in which the family is completely unaware that the child is ill and is still infected with COVID. However, they showed so mild symptoms that they had never been tested and eventually developed MIS-C, “said Olivero.

As a result, health officials are urging parents to monitor their symptoms of MIS-C now, even if their child has never been diagnosed with COVID-19, Olivero said.

MIS-C has several important symptoms, and parents need to pay attention to their children, Olivero said. The signs are:

Fever.Can last at least 1 day, can last 3 days or more

Rash that looks like red bumps or spots on the skin

Redness of the white part of the eyes

Swelling and red color of lips and tongue

Puffy hands or feet

Significant gastrointestinal symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhea

Michigan is currently leading the nation with COVID-19 cases amid an ongoing surge.dozens Recent outbreaks Linked to schools from kindergarten to high school Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week We advised high schools to suspend virtual and youth sports for two weeks to slow their spread.

As the number of cases of coronavirus increased among young people, Olivero said it was time to monitor the symptoms of a rare condition.

Oliver said MIS-C is one of the “horrible consequences” of the coronavirus. In particular, it is otherwise very healthy and can affect children who have not experienced the serious symptoms of COVID-19.

“(MIS-C) affects such a small part of the population, but in most cases young healthy children are in a more life-threatening condition (MIS-C) rather than acute respiratory COVID-19. It will be, “said Olivero.

“In general, I think it will affect children with chronic illnesses more than our healthy children, but our young healthy children are like those who get MIS-C. . “

