How the virus has settled deep in the lungs | Delhi News





New Delhi: The new coronavirus variant that is causing the current wave of Covid-19 is not only highly infectious, but also stealth. According to the city hospital, patients show typical symptoms of the disease, but may be negative for viral infections and are considered the gold standard for Covid testing two or three times by RT-PCR. ..

“We have accepted many such patients in the last few days. They had fever, cough, shortness of breath, and CT scans of the lungs showed light-colored or gray spots. This is a medical term. This condition is called mottled frosted glassy opacity, which is one of the hallmarks of Covid-19, “said Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare.

He added that some patients underwent bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). This is a diagnostic method in which a flexible scope is passed through the lungs through the mouth or nose, a measured amount of fluid is introduced and collected for examination, and the diagnosis is confirmed.

“Everyone who was negative on the traditional Covid-19 test but had symptoms of the disease turned positive on the lavage test,” said Dr. Chaudhry.

What could be causing this? Dr. Plativa Kale, an associate professor of clinical microbiology in the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, said: You will get positive results. The virus attaches to the ACE receptors in the lungs, a protein found on the surface of many cell types, and “so analysis of fluid samples from organs confirmed the diagnosis of Covid-19.” She added.

Dr. Vivek Nangia, Head of Respiratory Medicine at Max Healthcare, said nearly 15-20% of Covid-19 patients suffer from this problem. “They are highly symptomatic of the disease, but the test is negative. This is a serious problem because such patients may continue to spread the infection if they are admitted to areas other than Covid. It can also delay treatment, “he added.

Pulmonologists said the symptoms of COvid patients also changed significantly with the current wave compared to previous outbreaks caused by SARS-CoV-2. “We cannot rule out significant mutations in the virus, which is the most plausible explanation for the changes that have been witnessed,” he said.

Dr. Arup Basu, a senior consultant in the Department of Respiratory Medicine at Sagangalam Hospital, said that this time, Covid-19 patients also had stuffy nose, colds, and conjunctivitis-like symptoms. "Many patients have no cough or shortness of breath, and CT scans of the lungs are normal, but they have a persistently high fever for 8-9 days and require hospitalization," he added.

