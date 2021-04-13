Los Angeles herd immunity expands vaccine eligibility





Los Angeles, CA — Everyone over the age of 16 is eligible for the coronavirus vaccine in the city of Los Angeles on Tuesday and throughout the county on Thursday. The expansion of eligibility will prompt the rash of cancellation of reservations on Monday, coming during the week when the county survives a significant decline in vaccine supply.

As more people are vaccinated, Los Angeles County is working to widen the racial and gender disparities among vaccinated people. Black men, one of the hardest-hit segments of the population, have the lowest vaccination rates. Health officials in Los Angeles County said men generally take longer to vaccinate than women. Since the vaccine was approved, county authorities have struggled to reach a poorly serviced community. Extensive vaccination is considered the key to reaching herd immunity and stopping the spread of the coronavirus. Although far below herd immunity, the Los Angeles region has managed to stop the spring surge that hit the East Coast and Michigan. This may be because the California variant has eliminated the more contagious and deadly British variant of the coronavirus.

“If it was a British variant [that was dominating California]We’ll be in a worse state, “Dr. Robert Wachter of the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine told the Los Angeles Times. Although believed to be 50% more contagious than the original coronavirus, California health officials warned that British variants could still dominate. This is a variant that is currently proliferating in Michigan.

As a result, state authorities are competing to vaccinate as many people as possible. It’s really possible that California will reach herd immunity before the next surge. Dr. George Rutherford, an epidemiologist at the University of California, San Francisco, told The Times, California, that herd immunity could be achieved by mid-June. The willingness to vaccinate residents has encouraged city and county officials to open more vaccination sites and open their qualifications, despite tight vaccination supplies.

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a change in the city on Sunday: “Opening the vaccine eligibility to all Angelenos over the age of 16 puts more shots into more weapons and COVID-19. Is a major milestone in our efforts to completely defeat. “ “We urge patience as we enter this new phase of the campaign to expand our business, get more doses and end the pandemic, but our commitment is clear. Vaccines Is ready to be administered promptly and safely as soon as it becomes available. “

Vaccine reservations on the city site can be made at https://carbonhealth.com/covid-19-vaccines/los-angeles. The site is operated by the city, but is available to all residents of Los Angeles County. Sites in these cities now include vaccination centers in Los Angeles, California. The vaccination center was operated by a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Governor’s Emergency Services Department until Sunday. The federal partnership, an eight-week pilot program, ended on Sunday, and the city agreed to take over the operation of the site to ensure continued access to vaccines in the region. In addition to CSULA, the city also operates sites at San Fernando Park, Hansen Dam, Clenshaw Christian Center, Lincoln Park, Piers College, USC University Park, Los Angeles Southwest College, and Dodger Stadium. All sites are open Tuesday to Saturday from 8am to 4pm. Dodger Stadium only offers reservations from this Tuesday to Thursday at 1:00 pm for home games. However, the site remains open until 4 pm. The Los Angeles County-operated site offers shots to people over the age of 50, along with certain previously qualified groups of workers or people with underlying health conditions. The county site will be expanded to all people over the age of 16 on Thursday, the day the state officially expands its eligibility for that age group. Barbara Ferrer, director of public health at the county, said people over the age of 16 could start booking on the county’s site through the state’s MyTurn.ca.gov scheduling website on Wednesday. She said that people aged 16 and 17 can only get the Pfizer vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine approved for young people, so teens should book at a site that offers that particular shot. The county received 323,470 vaccinations this week as the supply of Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccines fell sharply. This is a decrease of about 80,000 times from last week. Health officials expect the supply of the vaccine to increase again in the coming weeks. County allocations are complemented by tens of thousands of doses sent directly from the federal government and states to selected providers such as large medical centers and pharmacies. More than 700 sites across the county offer vaccinations this week, the highest ever, according to Feller. Feller specifically noted the sharp disparity between men and women in looking for shots for everyone who is eligible to make an appointment and be vaccinated. Men have a much higher COVID-19 mortality rate than women, but only 30% of men in the county are vaccinated at least once, compared to nearly 44% of women, Feller said. Stated. The problem is exacerbated among black men, with only 19% receiving at least one dose so far and only 17% of Latino men. Feller called the statistics “amazing” given that men are at increased risk of dying from COVID through a pandemic. “Surprisingly, the group of people with high mortality is also the group of people with low vaccination rates, which is annoying,” Feller said. “There, we need to focus on a lot of additional work, so we turn it over.” The county reported three more COVID-19 deaths on Monday, bringing the county’s cumulative death toll during the pandemic to 23,479. An additional 411 cases were reported, boosting the total county-wide pandemic to 1,226,191. Due to late reporting from the weekend, the number of new cases and deaths on Monday is usually low. However, Feller said the county’s average daily number of newly reported cases dropped to about 400, less than a year before the early stages of the pandemic. According to state statistics, as of Monday, 471 people were hospitalized by COVID in Los Angeles County and 116 were in the intensive care unit. City News Service and patch staff Paige Austin contributed to this report.

