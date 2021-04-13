Self-diagnosis kits for HPV cervical screening can help save lives, why not use them?

Proponents, medical professionals, and the Wahine Choir are calling for improved cervical screening. Let’s see how HPV screening and self-test kits can help save lives.

the study HPV shows that cervical screening and self-examination are possible Save lives And help women Detect cancer early..

However, despite the evidence and growing demand for it, this gold standard approach is not yet readily available in Aotearoa.

Cervical cancer progresses slowly over time. The main causes are high-risk strains of human papillomavirus (HPV) and abnormal cells that proliferate in the cervix.

Human papillomavirus A very common group of viruses It is inherited by sexual contact and can infect the reproductive tract.

Some infections may resolve spontaneously, while others Abnormal cells It forms and over time, if left untreated, causes cervical cancer.

About 160 people develop cervical cancer each year in New Zealand.

Currently in New Zealand there is a cytologically based cervical screening program known as the smear test or the Papanicolaou test. This screening shows abnormal changes in the cells of the cervix.

Since the National Cervical Cancer Screening Program (NCSP) was launched in 1990, the incidence of cervical cancer has decreased by about 50% and the mortality rate has decreased by about 60%.

But experts say we should do better.For years, supporters have been calling Priority government The new HPV screening program shows that the study is more effective.

The program was scheduled to start in 2018, But late The main reason is that we need money for new registers and custom-built IT systems.

In a statement thing“The evidence convincingly shows that it is the most effective test,” the Ministry of Health said it continued to work on the introduction of primary HPV screening and self-testing.

Last week, Labor Minister Kiritapu Allan announced that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

Why you need a better program

Regular screening is the best way to detect cervical cancer early, 90% reduction in risk of developing cervical cancer..

Anyone with a sexually active cervix or vagina should get regular Cervical examination every 3 years from 25 to 70 years old.

Currently, cervical examination is effective, but Invasive process To do this, you need to go to your doctor or nurse, insert a speculum, and wipe your cervix.

HPV screening to detect the presence of HPV types can be performed by healthcare professionals, but within this program, Self swab test..

Dr. Jade Tamatea, a member of Te Rōpū Whakakaupapa Urutā, states that HPV testing has many benefits.

“It’s a better test, simpler, less invasive, more acceptable, and actually more effective.”

He also thinks it will be cheaper in the long run.

Te Rōpū Wakaupapa Urutā is a national Maori pandemic group of the country.Last year, the group Wrote a letter to the Ministry of Health Encourage prioritization of HPV screening and self-diagnosis programs.

“There is no doubt that this is the fairest and most appropriate study of cervical cancer screening,” the group wrote at the time.

Prime Minister Kiri Allan's shock cancer diagnosis highlighted the need for Maori women to obtain cervical smears-which could save their lives and reverse terrible statistics.

The letter raised the question of how the screening was done. Significantly confused by the Covid-19 pandemic.. He also emphasized that the “Gold Standard” program was already a major test in other countries such as Australia, the United Kingdom and parts of Europe.

In the UK, self-diagnosis kits are now being offered to more than 30,000 people with cervix as part of a large NHS trial. This program aims to encourage more people to be screened and to increase the reduced screening rate. COVID-19 Pandemic..

“This is the right approach, and there is no doubt that it is the gold standard. It’s really easy to move towards this,” said Tamatea. thing..

An example of a home test kit currently being tested in the UK.

Self-test kit discussion

Self-examination options within the HPV program are a huge advantage, and evidence shows that it is an effective screening tool, says Tamatea.

A self-test kit is basically a simple long swab that the patient can insert and wipe on their own.

“It can be done in the clinic or at home. It’s much more flexible to the needs of women themselves, and most evidence shows that it’s actually preferred by many women. “I do,” says Tamatea. Once the swabs are taken, they are sent to the lab for testing.

Microscopic images of the Papanicolaou test show findings that indicate adenocarcinoma (cancer) of the cervix.

In New Zealand 160 people develop cervical cancer each year, And that kills about 50 people, Ministry of Health figures show.

Maori women More than double the chance As a non-Maori woman diagnosed with cervical cancer, and 2.5 times more likely to die of cervical cancer.

Anna Adcock of the Center for Women’s Health Research (Te Tātai Hauorao Hine) at Victoria University of Wellington has been involved in a variety of studies on HPV self-diagnosis kits.

Screening data show that 34% of Maori women do not participate in regular screening, compared to 21% of European women in New Zealand.

1 Research Adcock was involved in investigating whether Maori women who have not been screened on a regular basis would like to undergo an HPV self-test.

The study found that with the introduction of culturally competent HPV self-tests, many Maori women who were previously screened or underscreened would prefer screening and follow-up as needed. We also found that HPV self-examination could save lives.

another Research Adcock was involved in comparing the uptake of HPV self-examination with regular cytology (smear). HPV self-examination found that the number of under-screened or unscreened Maori women could be halved, reducing cervical cancer morbidity and mortality. The woman interviewed for the study also reported that the HPV self-test was easy, quick and empowering.

Microscopic images of the Papanicolaou test show positive results for the presence of stage III cervical adenocarcinoma (cancer).

Adcock also found that a common barrier to screening is due to those who desire physical independence, and self-testing can be useful in this area.

“There is all the science that primary HPV screening is a more effective cervical screening tool and self-testing makes it more acceptable and accessible,” says Adcock.

Tamatea says it’s exciting to see evidence of high Maori uptake, especially for those who have never been or have never been screened for cervical cancer.

“I think the evidence shows that this is a pro-equity tool that needs to be part of our cervical screening approach.”

Tamatea states that quality screening tests need to be accessible, accessible, appropriate, culturally safe, have as few barriers as possible, and need to be conducted fairly.

“There is no doubt that the country has the ability to prevent death from cervical cancer, firstly because it is a better test and secondly because it is evidence that it is more widely accepted.”

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health said the organization has begun to work with advisory groups and Te Hiringa Haurora on social marketing campaigns on screening in response to the impact of Covid-19 and the resulting widening equity inequality.

“Recovery is promising, but regional catch-up between Maori and Pacific women is slow. To prevent the fairness gap from widening, the campaign specifically screens Maori and Pacific women. Focus on letting. “

Funds for free screening of Maori and Pacific women will also be distributed to the areas most affected by Covid-19, a spokesman said.