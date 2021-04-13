New evidence links harmful oral bacteria with early signs of Alzheimer’s disease





Neurodegeneration associated with Alzheimer’s disease often takes 10 or 20 years before clinical signs of cognitive decline become apparent. Identifying these early preclinical stages of Alzheimer’s disease remains very difficult for researchers. One hypothesis that is slowly building interesting evidence suggests that periodontal disease may be an early cause of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease. New research weights that hypothesis and finds a strong link between bacterial imbalances in the oral microbiome and key biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease. In previous studies Alzheimer’s disease and periodontal diseaseThis new study focused on the relationship between cerebrospinal fluid amyloid beta levels and the amount of various bacterial species in cognitively healthy elderly people. Toxic accumulation of a protein called amyloid beta in the brain is one of the important pathological signs of neurodegeneration in Alzheimer’s disease. The new study recruited 48 cognitively healthy subjects over the age of 65. Amyloid cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) levels were matched against bacterial samples taken from under the gums. Low amyloid CSF levels are known to correlate with increased amyloid accumulation in the brain. The results revealed that subjects with signs of high levels of amyloid deposits in the brain were more likely to have an imbalance in the gingival bacterial population.A large amount of harmful oral bacteria, etc. Prevotella, Porphyromonas, And Fretibacterium, Correlates with low levels of amyloid in CSF. “As far as we know, this is the first study to show an association between the disproportionate bacterial community below the gingival line and the CSF biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease in cognitively normal older people.” The lead author of the study, Angela Kamer, said. Kammer said her team’s findings show that the relationship between Alzheimer’s disease and the oral microbiota is not dominated by a single bacterial species, but a broader “imbalance” between good and bad bacteria. It states that it suggests. “Our results show the importance of the overall oral microbiome in the role of” good “bacteria as well as” bad “bacteria in regulating amyloid levels,” adds Kamer. “These findings suggest that multiple oral bacteria are involved in the development of amyloid lesions.” Moni J. de Leon, senior author of the new study, Oral bacteria and neurodegeneration Still unknown.Animal testing suggests Periodontal disease can amplify the inflammatory condition Although in other parts of the body, further research is needed to determine whether bacteria in the mouth can directly cause brain disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. “Cerebral amyloid levels accumulate and the mechanisms associated with Alzheimer’s disease are complex and only partially understood,” says Deleon. “This study supports the understanding that pro-inflammatory diseases interfere with the clearance of amyloid from the brain because the retention of amyloid in the brain can be estimated from CSF levels.” The research team hopes to focus on this link between oral bacteria and cerebral amyloid accumulation in future research. Clinical trials are currently planned to investigate whether rigorous removal of plaque and tartar around the gums can directly reduce or prevent the accumulation of amyloid in the brain. New study published in journal Alzheimer’s disease and dementia: diagnosis, evaluation, disease monitoring. Source: NYU

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos