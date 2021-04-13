Studies Link Early Cannabis Use to Heart Disease









ANI |

Has been updated: April 13, 2021 08:02 IS

Guelph [Canada], April 13 (ANI): Smoking cannabis at a young age may increase the risk of developing it Heart disease Late in life, according to a recent University of Guelph study.

In the first study examining specific risk indicators of cardiovascular disease (CVD) in young and healthy cannabis users, researchers found subtle but potentially significant changes in heart and arterial function.

Smoking affects cardiovascular health and is known to cause changes in blood vessels and the heart. Despite increasing cannabis use in Canada and abroad, little is known about the impact of cannabis smoking on long-term CVD risk. Cannabis It is the most commonly used recreational substance in the world after alcohol.

“”Cannabis Is very widely used as a recreational substance around the world, and it is becoming more and more so, “said the Institute for Human Performance and Health, which is part of the Department of Human Health and Nutrition Science (HHNS). Christian Cheung, a student of the course, said. Scientists aren’t doing that research on cannabis. “

Cheung is the lead author of this study and was recently published in the Journal of Applied Physiology.His co-author Dr. Jamie Vardy And Dr. Philip Miller, Both HHNS professor and PhD student Alexandra Coates.

The team surveyed 35 subjects between the ages of 19 and 30, half of whom were cannabis users. For all subjects, they used ultrasound images to observe the heart and arteries. They measured arteriosclerosis and arterial function, or the ability of arteries to dilate properly. Larger blood flow.. All three measurements are indicators of cardiovascular function and potential disease risk.

Arteriosclerosis was greater in cannabis users than in non-users. The team measured the speed at which pressure waves traveled through arteries. Hard arteries transmit waves faster.

Cannabis users had lower cardiac function (inferred from how the heart behaves as seen in echocardiographic images) than non-users.

Chung said the team was surprised that there was no difference Arterial dilation In response to changes in blood flow. All three measurements usually change in smokers, with stiff arteries and diminished vascular and cardiac function.

“I still don’t know why cannabis users have no difference in vascular function,” he said.

Cheung said the differences may reflect differences in how tobacco and cannabis are consumed, the amount and frequency, and the age of the user.

“We examined young cannabis users. Tobacco literature shows that heavy long-term smokers have diminished vascular function, but that is not always the case for young smokers.”

U of G researchers are planning further research to learn about these changes and the potential impact of disease risk on people who use cannabis.

“This is exciting new data, suggesting that there may be more subtle signs of changes in physiological function, even before the more obvious signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease appear,” Barr said. He said.

“It also paves the way for the next study, with the goal of understanding the direct effects of cannabis intake and how it interacts with common stressors in daily life, such as exercise. “

Cheung emphasized that little research has been done on the effects of cannabis use on cardiovascular health.

“This is an exciting research area and an opportunity-filled area given the ubiquity of cannabis use and the gap in existing knowledge.” (ANI)

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos