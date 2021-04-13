Mobile Vaccination Unit Debuts at Oxford Casino

A mobile vaccination unit designed to bring COVID-19 shots to poorly serviced rural people in Maine took action on Monday and first stopped at the Oxford Casino parking lot.

Governor Janet Mills said he was preparing for the unit’s debut and aimed to reach a community where people may have difficulty accessing the vaccine.

“This is the largest logistical support activity the state and country have done for generations,” Mills said.

The Mobile Unit is a partnership between the Mills administration and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. In addition to Mills, FEMA regional administrator Paul Ford, Maine Health and Welfare Committee Jeanne Lambreux, and other officials attended the unit’s launch.

According to FEMA spokesman Patrick Boland, FEMA mobile units (there are 30 units nationwide so far) have been paid in full by the federal government, but their operating costs have not yet been determined.

For those driving into the Oxford Casino parking lot on Monday, a sign pointing to the right led to the FEMA vaccination site, and a left turn led to the casino’s general parking lot. The obscure white trailer given the shot was smaller than a double-width mobile home and welcomed anyone looking for a shot with the signs “1st line” and “2nd line”.

The unit included a trailer with a tent for people to take shots and a waiting area painted with orange construction cones. After vaccination, the patient waited 15 minutes in the car in the adjacent parking lot to confirm that there was no allergic reaction to the vaccine.

The unit will be at Oxford Casino until Friday and will only be vaccinated by appointment. Then travel to 10 other locations in the state: Wyndham, Biddeford, Freiberg, Turner, Old Town, Curry, Waterville, Millbridge, Madawaska, Auburn. To make an appointment for vaccination, please call 888-445-4111.

Mobile units will be vaccinated 250 people per day using one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials say the J & J vaccine is suitable for mobile vaccination efforts because it does not need to be stored at ultra-low temperatures like the other two vaccines used (Pfizer and Modana).

Also, no follow-up appointments are required as you only need one dose instead of the two doses required for Pfizer and Moderna. This is another advantage when running mobile units in rural areas.

However, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is expected to run short this week and, in some cases, in the coming weeks.

This week, 2,200 of the 2,500 available Johnson & Johnson doses assigned to the state vaccination program were reserved for mobile vaccination clinics. Last week, Maine received 20,600 Johnson & Johnson vaccines in a state program, and their doses were sent to independent pharmacies, local hospitals, independent GPs, and pop-up clinics run by the local public safety department. It was. But at least this week, Johnson & Johnson doses have been depleted.

Johnson & Johnson doses sent to retail pharmacies such as Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Hannaford and Shaws plummeted from 20,600 last week to 2,600 this week. In total, doses of all COVID-19 vaccines shipped to Maine plummeted from about 91,000 last week to about 54,000 this week. This is entirely due to the reduced supply of J & J vaccines.

Ford said the state needed to use doses from the state’s program for mobile vaccination units, and the federal government had no plans to boost mobile units with additional vaccine supplies. The Maine mobile unit was the second startup in New England, following the unit that recently started inoculating Connecticut people.

There was little waiting as people were fooled to take shots on Monday morning. Approximately 150 people are expected to be vaccinated on Monday, increasing to 200 on Tuesday and 250 per day for the rest of the week.

Elizabeth Olsen, the clerk of the town of Oxford, took her shot in a mobile unit on Monday morning. Sister Olsen said she hesitated to vaccinate and canceled her previous appointment because she had an underlying health condition and was worried about side effects.

However, when he saw the mobile unit arrive at the Oxford Casino parking lot, Olsen decided that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the potential risks. Vaccines have been extensively tested and proven to be safe and effective, and hands-on experience has already shown that they are life-saving and highly effective in preventing COVID-19.

“It was very easy and convenient and it was near my house,” Olsen said. “They showed you where to go, where to park your car, and what to do.”

According to Mills, Johnson & Johnson’s supply will be limited in the next two weeks, but the state expects doses to recover in late April. The mobile unit will be operational until June 12, but its use may be extended.

The mobile site is set up for refrigeration of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but Mills said it was a one-shot because it would be logically difficult to return to the location after 3-4 weeks for the second dose. He said he prefers to use Johnson & Johnson.

Jack Swords, general manager of Oxford Casino, said the casino replied “immediately yes” when asked if FEMA and the state would allow mobile vaccination clinics to use the site. He said the casino was happy to help fight the virus.

The unit will host similar events in 10 other towns and cities in Maine over the next two months. April 18-22 is Wyndham, April 24-28 is Biddeford, April 30-May 3 is Freiberg, and May 5-7 is Turner. , May 9-12 Water Building, May 14-17 Old Town, May 19-22 Mill Bridge, May 24-27 Curry, May 29-June 2 Madawaska, Auburn from June 9th to 12th.

