Reference: The new map shows where the COVID-19 variant circulates on Staten Island.

Staten Island, NY — New York City Department of Health report On Monday afternoon, two variants of the coronavirus (COVID-19), one first discovered in the United Kingdom and one first discovered in New York, were found to be widespread in five districts. is showing.

According to reports, a British variant known as B.1.1.7 is present in all five districts, but is slightly more common in southern Brooklyn, eastern Queens, and Staten Island. Throughout the city, a New York variant known as B.1.526 is most common in parts of the Bronx and Queens, but is also present on the island’s South Shore.

According to the City Health Department, the data released in the report range from January 1, 2021 to March 27, 2021, with postal code-specific figures for the prevalence of coronavirus mutations in New York City. This is the first time it has been announced.

The exact number of cases whose genes have been sequenced to determine if they are infected with the mutants in the report is unknown, but authorities said more than 5% of the confirmed specimens were from the NYC Pandemic Response Lab and NYC. He said it was sequenced by public health. The lab for the last few weeks.

The City Health Department has released data showing where the UK variants are most prevalent. (NYC Health Department graphic)

British variant

The first variant of the coronavirus found in the United Kingdom has spread rapidly throughout the United States for several months. Research shows, And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mutated virus Now dominant stocks In the United States

In late January, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that British stocks “Causes more damage,”and it is Much more deadly and more contagious Than the original form of the virus that caused the pandemic.

Data from the City Health Department show that the southernmost postal codes on Staten Island (10309 and 10307) have the highest proportion of B.1.1.7 cases in the sequenced samples. However, these neighborhoods are less densely populated than the rest of the autonomous region, have fewer overall cases, and may have a smaller number of sequenced samples.

In its report, the City Health Department monitors epidemiological surveillance systems to assess differences in severity, risk of reinfection, or risk affecting the effectiveness of vaccines that may be associated with mutations. Said that.

Vaccines currently granted an emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are: Proven to have a powerful effect Against British variants.

The City Health Department has released data showing where New York variants are most prevalent. (NYC Health Department graphic)

New York variant

New York coronavirus mutant, Identified by the CDC as a variant of concernData show a steady increase in prevalence over the last few weeks, found in multiple pockets on Staten Island.

The 10310zip code, which includes parts of Port Richmond and West Brighton, has the highest levels of New York variants on Staten Island and carries the highest percentage of New York variant cases throughout New York City, according to City Health Department data. ..

Data show that more than 20% of all cases of North Shore 10303, 10302, 10304, and 10305 zip codes are New York variants. Elsewhere in the autonomous region, similar proportions of New York variant cases are sequenced from tests identified by zip codes 10306 and 10312.

The City Health Department said studies are currently underway to investigate the effects of the mutants on disease severity, reinfection, and vaccine effects.

Currently, there is laboratory evidence that antibody therapy may be less effective in preventing infection of New York variants, but the actual impact of the discovery remains unclear.

The Municipal Health Department has released data showing the amount of COVID-19 variants in the total number of cases in the five districts. (NYC Health Department graphic)

Percentage of total cases

According to the City Health Department, the proportion of variants and variants of concern for the total number of cases of coronavirus is increasing in five provinces.

Variants of concern and varieties accounted for about 10% of New York City cases in January, but the number surged to more than 70% in mid-March, the report said.

Findings show that the spread of mutants, which have been shown to be more infectious, has contributed to a high plateau of cases throughout the city in recent weeks, despite continued vaccination efforts. Suggests.

After falling from a newly identified peak in early January, Staten Island cases have leveled off in the past few weeks.Hospitalization has recently fluctuated in the autonomous region, but recently It reached the lowest point of the year on Sunday.

The city is also a variant of Brazil — Known for P.1 — Also sequenced in New York City. Brazilian variants are currently low in prevalence in New York City, but are increasing, the City Health Department said.

The report showed that confirmed cases of reinfection in fully vaccinated people were rare. However, officials say it is premature to know if any of these mutants are more likely to cause reinfection or vaccine breakthroughs compared to other mutants previously in circulation. Said.

Previously recommended by the City Health Department and the CDC Use two masks Protects against infections by more contagious variants (cloth masks on disposable masks).