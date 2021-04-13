How cells control the physical state of embryonic tissue-ScienceDaily





In the early stages of life, animals experience some of the most spectacular physical changes. Once it was just a mass of dividing cells, it begins to rearrange into more distinctive shapes such as fish, birds, and humans. Understanding how cells work together to build tissue has been a fundamental issue in physics and biology.

Professor Otogar Campas of the University of California, Santa Barbara, who is currently a Mericamp Chair in Systems Biology and Biotechnology, and Professor Kim Sang-woo, a researcher at Campus, addressed this question and made a surprising discovery. “When many cells are physically interacting, how does the system work collectively? What is the physical state of the ensemble?” Campus said. In fact, he explained that embryonic cell tissue is a “strange substance” that each cell consumes chemical energy and uses it to force adjacent cells to coordinate their actions. He added that in vitro studies with cells in the synthetic dish provided only part of the picture. By studying the cells of the living embryo, which is the natural environment, we were able to understand how the cells control the population state and the phase transition that results from the push and pull symphonies. In a treatise published in Nature Physics, Campàs, Kim et al. Report on the development of a computational framework that captures various cell-cell interactions and connects them to embryonic tissue dynamics. Unlike previous simulations, this framework takes into account some important features related to cell interactions, such as space between cells, cell shape, and tension fluctuations where cells meet. “To fully understand the physical behavior of embryonic tissue, the model must take into account all important aspects of embryonic tissue at the cellular scale. This is because the characteristics of the embryonic tissue are mutual on the cellular scale. Because it comes from action, “said Kim, the lead author of the study. .. “There are many models for studying embryonic tissue, but there is no general framework that includes these important functions, which hinders an overall understanding of the physical behavior of embryonic tissue.” Shake cells According to researchers, embryonic tissue physically behaves like an aqueous bubble. This is a system consisting of individual pockets of air in a liquid. Think of soap bubbles and beer bubbles. “In the case of foam, its structure and dynamics are dominated by surface tension,” Kim said. Similar forces are found both on the inner surface of the cell membrane and between cells, where cells make contact with each other in embryonic tissue. “The effective force acting on cell-cell connections is governed by cortical tension and cell-cell adhesion. Therefore, the net force at cell-cell contact can be modeled as effective surface tension.” However, unlike the more static forces between cells of general form, the forces between cells of embryonic tissue are dynamic. “The cells in the tissue do not generate static forces, but show dynamic push-pull over time,” Campàs explained. “And it turns out that it is actually these tension fluctuations that effectively” melt “the tissue into a fluid state. It is this fluidity of tissue that allows cells to reorganize and shape tissue, he explained. Researchers tested the model by measuring how the power of embryonic zebrafish, a popular model organism for people studying vertebrate development, changes over time. Relying on a technique developed at Campàs Lab using small magnetic droplets inserted between zebrafish embryo cells, they move behind the fluid state of the tissue by the way the droplets deform. I was able to confirm the power. Their finding that tension fluctuations are responsible for tissue fluidity during development is with the generally accepted notion that changes in cell-cell adhesion are important factors controlling tissue fluidity. Is in contrast-when the adhesion between cells reaches a certain height, the threshold, the tissue becomes fluid. “But cell forces and tensions fluctuate in the embryo, so they may have played an important role in tissue fluidization,” Campàs said. “So, when I ran the simulation and experimented, I realized that in reality, sway was much more important for fluidization than for adhesion.” The fluid state of the tissue is static cells. It is the result of force dynamics, not changes in tension or adhesion. The results of this study affect the field of physics, especially the area of ​​active substances, the systems of many individual units, each of which consumes energy and applies mechanical forces that collectively exhibit emergent collective action. May be given. This study can also provide information for biological studies investigating how changes in individual cell parameters can control the overall state of tissues such as embryonic development and tumors.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos