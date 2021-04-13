Coronavirus mutant causes a second wave, very stealth beat RT-PCR test, according to doctors





According to doctors, the new coronavirus variant that causes the second wave of Covid-19 is not only highly infectious, but also stealth. Hospitals dealing with Covid-19 patients also test negative for viral infections, even if the patient has typical symptoms of the disease, and RT-PCR, which is considered the gold standard for Covid testing 2 He said it could be doubled or tripled. “We have accepted many such patients in the last few days. They had fever, cough, shortness of breath, and CT scans of the lungs showed light-colored or gray spots. This is a medical term. This condition is called mottled frosted glassy opacity, which is one of the hallmarks of Covid-19, “said Dr. Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of Aakash Healthcare. Indian era.. To confirm the infection, some patients underwent bronchoalveolar lavage (BAL). This is a diagnostic method in which a flexible scope is passed through the lungs through the mouth or nose to introduce a measured amount of fluid and collect it for examination. Diagnosis of an infectious disease, he added. However, all patients who tested negative on the conventional Covid-19 test but tested positive on the wash test further emphasized. Explaining the possible causes of this, Dr. Plativa Kale, an associate professor of clinical microbiology at the Institute of Hepatobiliary Science, said the virus could not colonize the nasal or throat in these patients. I told TOI that I had sex. Those taken from these areas did not produce positive results. “The virus attached to the ACE receptor, a protein found on the surface of many cell types in the lungs, so analysis of fluid samples from organs confirmed the diagnosis of Covid-19.” She says. Such patients, one of the main effects of this, may continue to spread if admitted to areas other than Covid. It can also delay treatment, said Dr. Vivek Nangia, Head of Respiratory Division at Max Healthcare. .. He added that nearly 15-20% of Covid-19 patients suffered from this problem. Read all the latest news And Breaking news Here

