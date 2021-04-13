Can a glass of yogurt cure a case of COVID-19?





A cup of probiotic yogurt COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection)?? Researchers at Ben Gurion University of Negev say they have identified molecules of kefir yogurt that are effective in treating a variety of inflammatory conditions, including the “cytokine storm” caused by COVID-19. Kefir is a fermented beverage made by inoculating milk or goat’s milk. Use a mixture of microorganisms such as yeast and bacteria. Cytokine storms are when the body’s immune system becomes overdriven and attacks itself. this is, COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) patient. The study was done by a PhD. Student Orit Malka and Professor Raz Jelinek, Vice President and Dean of R & D at BGU. It was recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Microbiome. Jelinek said: Jerusalem Post A few years before the coronavirus pandemic, Marca realized that yogurt had a therapeutic effect and began studying it in Jerinek’s lab. Together, they identified a yogurt molecule that has dramatic antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. “One of the main reasons people die from COVID is the cytokine storm,” explained Jelinek. “Cytokines are immune molecules designed to help the body fight invaders like viruses. But in certain situations-and scientists don’t know the exact reason-the body is a kind of over. It goes into the drive and secretes so many cytokines that it kills you. That’s what happens during COVID. “We know we found these molecules in yogurt with anti-inflammatory properties. “It was,” continued Jerinek. “So when COVID started, we said let’s see if these molecules could help against cytokine storms.” cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). Render (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementsByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Jelinek and Malka induced cytokine storms in mice. Then they saw what happened. There was a storm and the untreated mice died. However, mice treated with the molecule found in yogurt recovered completely. The molecule not only eliminated the cytokine storm, but also restored the balance of the immune system. “This was really noteworthy,” said Jerinek. Scientists also said that the molecules were administered by mouth to mice-they were placed in water and entered the mouse’s digestive system like regular drinks. During the pandemic, Jerinek and Marca wanted to be able to administer these molecules to patients at risk, but Jerinek said regulatory hurdles slowed the process and were unsuccessful. .. Currently, their next step is to conduct clinical trials with other cytokine storms. “Cytokine storms don’t just occur with COVID,” Jelinek said. “This is a very bad condition and there are few cures for it.” Researchers are in the final stages of establishing a startup under the umbrella of BGN Technology for further development and commercialization of the technology. .. Jelinek said the company will need to officially kick off within the next few weeks and then raise funds to conduct clinical trials. His hope is that the exam can start within a few months. But even if these molecules come from yogurt, which people can eat every day, the journey from the lab to the table can be long. Jelinek said they are considered drugs and must undergo a full scrutiny of new drugs before they can be approved. As such, he said, as a food additive, probiotic, or supplement that speeds up the approval process, it is likely to guide the molecule in another direction at the same time. Jerinek said he and Marca had conducted other experiments with kefir. They were also able to show that the numerator could fight pathogens. Specifically, they showed that the molecule can significantly reduce the pathogenicity of the causative agent of cholera. “This is the first demonstration that molecules secreted into probiotic dairy products such as yogurt and kefir reduce the pathogenicity of human pathogens,” said Jerinek. It has a therapeutic effect. I know now. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos