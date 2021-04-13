Connect with us

Health

Tips for adapting: HPV: Another virus we should be concerned about | Lifestyle

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


“HPV” is an abbreviation for human papillomavirus. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the United States. In most cases, HPV is harmless and disappears spontaneously. Depending on the type of HPV, it can cause cancer and genital warts. There are more than 200 types of HPV. Twenty percent of them can infect your genital area. This includes the vulva, cervix, rectum, anus, penis, and scrotum. It can also affect your mouth and throat. At least 12 variants of HPV can cause cancer. Variants 16 and 18 are associated with 70% of cancer cases. Variants 6 and 11 lead to genital warts. Over 30 variants can cause warts on other parts of the body. HPV causes 99% of cervical cancers in the United States.

Anal cancer, cervical cancer, and most cancers that affect the penis and oral cavity (mouth, throat, sinuses) can be associated with the human papillomavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded approximately 43 million HPV infections in 2018. Most of these infections occurred among people in their late teens and early twenties.

Even if you have been in monogamous sexual relations for years, you may unknowingly carry a potentially deadly virus. Half of sexually active men and women in the United States become infected with HPV at some point in their lives.

Most HPV infections are undetected because they do not cause warts or other signs or symptoms. Both infected women and men can unknowingly infect the virus during sexual encounters. These can be done through the vagina, anus and mouth. Kissing can be another route of infection. HPV can be dormant for years after a person is infected with the virus, even if they are asymptomatic. About 10% to 15% of people are infected by non-sexual causes. People with a weakened immune system are at increased risk of developing cancer from HPV. People who are receiving chemotherapy, have diabetes, have autoimmune diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, or have multiple sex partners are at increased risk of HPV infection. Fortunately, your body’s immune system can effectively eliminate 90% of the cancer-causing mutants within two years. If the virus stays in the body for more than two years, it is considered chronic and increases the risk of cancer. Some ingredients of vaginal spermicide triple the risk of women with HPV infection. “HPV infections are very common because they can spread without osmotic sexual intercourse. They can be easily transmitted by skin-to-skin contact,” the World Health Organization said.

Get vaccinated. Adolescents should be vaccinated around the age of 11 or 12 or before they become sexually active. You can be vaccinated up to the age of 45.

Use the barrier method whenever you have sex. This includes consistent and correct use of barrier methods, such as those that protect against direct contact with condoms, dental dams, or genitals.

Avoid sex if warts are present.IIf you have a lively infection, the virus can spread even if you are wearing a condom.

Do not share personal belongings that come into contact with the genitals. This includes towels.

Reduce or avoid smoking. Smoking can actually increase the risk of developing warts. Quitting smoking can be difficult, but your doctor can help you create a smoking cessation plan that works for you.

Before sexual activity, tell your sexual partner about your HPV status. Ask your partner to let you know if you have a sexually transmitted disease. Ideally, take a test before having sex.

All women between the ages of 21 and 65 should undergo regular Papanicolaou stain tests.

The CDC lists three types of screening tests for women.

HPV inspection: Health care professionals test cervical cells for high-risk HPV-type DNA or RNA that can cause cervical cancer and other cancers.

Pap test: Medical professionals examine cervical cells to check for changes in cancer or precancerous cancer.

HPV / Pap joint test: This is a combination of the HPV test and the Papanicolaou test.

One of the questions that came up when compiling this article was the issue of fraud. “I tested positive for HPV, did my partner cheat me?” HPV is very common and if you are sexually active, that is one of the risks you face. .. That doesn’t mean that you, your partner, or your previous partner has done something wrong. Partners tend to share strains of the virus between partners. In other words, it is almost impossible to know where the infection started.

The second was “Can HPV be killed with disinfectants?” According to a study conducted at Pennsylvania State University, “Chemical disinfectants used in hospitals and other medical settings have no effect on the killing of human papillomavirus. Therefore, hospitals do not use bleaching agents or autoclaves. To the extent that the human papillomavirus has not been killed, HPV can spread through in-hospital infections or device or device infections. “

To ensure your health, you should undergo regular medical examinations, pay attention to any changes that occur in your body and get an answer that you can understand from your doctor.

If you have any questions or concerns about fitness, please write “Tips to be Fit”, PO Box 53443, Philadelphia, PA 19105, or send an email to: [email protected]..Past articles can be found at www.phillytrib.com Search for “appropriate tips”.

..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



Pictures Credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: