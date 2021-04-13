Tips for adapting: HPV: Another virus we should be concerned about | Lifestyle

“HPV” is an abbreviation for human papillomavirus. HPV is the most common sexually transmitted disease in the United States. In most cases, HPV is harmless and disappears spontaneously. Depending on the type of HPV, it can cause cancer and genital warts. There are more than 200 types of HPV. Twenty percent of them can infect your genital area. This includes the vulva, cervix, rectum, anus, penis, and scrotum. It can also affect your mouth and throat. At least 12 variants of HPV can cause cancer. Variants 16 and 18 are associated with 70% of cancer cases. Variants 6 and 11 lead to genital warts. Over 30 variants can cause warts on other parts of the body. HPV causes 99% of cervical cancers in the United States.
Anal cancer, cervical cancer, and most cancers that affect the penis and oral cavity (mouth, throat, sinuses) can be associated with the human papillomavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recorded approximately 43 million HPV infections in 2018. Most of these infections occurred among people in their late teens and early twenties.
Even if you have been in monogamous sexual relations for years, you may unknowingly carry a potentially deadly virus. Half of sexually active men and women in the United States become infected with HPV at some point in their lives.
Most HPV infections are undetected because they do not cause warts or other signs or symptoms. Both infected women and men can unknowingly infect the virus during sexual encounters. These can be done through the vagina, anus and mouth. Kissing can be another route of infection. HPV can be dormant for years after a person is infected with the virus, even if they are asymptomatic. About 10% to 15% of people are infected by non-sexual causes. People with a weakened immune system are at increased risk of developing cancer from HPV. People who are receiving chemotherapy, have diabetes, have autoimmune diseases such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis, or have multiple sex partners are at increased risk of HPV infection. Fortunately, your body’s immune system can effectively eliminate 90% of the cancer-causing mutants within two years. If the virus stays in the body for more than two years, it is considered chronic and increases the risk of cancer. Some ingredients of vaginal spermicide triple the risk of women with HPV infection. “HPV infections are very common because they can spread without osmotic sexual intercourse. They can be easily transmitted by skin-to-skin contact,” the World Health Organization said.
Get vaccinated. Adolescents should be vaccinated around the age of 11 or 12 or before they become sexually active. You can be vaccinated up to the age of 45.
Use the barrier method whenever you have sex. This includes consistent and correct use of barrier methods, such as those that protect against direct contact with condoms, dental dams, or genitals.
Avoid sex if warts are present.IIf you have a lively infection, the virus can spread even if you are wearing a condom.
Do not share personal belongings that come into contact with the genitals. This includes towels.
Reduce or avoid smoking. Smoking can actually increase the risk of developing warts. Quitting smoking can be difficult, but your doctor can help you create a smoking cessation plan that works for you.
Before sexual activity, tell your sexual partner about your HPV status. Ask your partner to let you know if you have a sexually transmitted disease. Ideally, take a test before having sex.
All women between the ages of 21 and 65 should undergo regular Papanicolaou stain tests.
The CDC lists three types of screening tests for women.
HPV inspection: Health care professionals test cervical cells for high-risk HPV-type DNA or RNA that can cause cervical cancer and other cancers.
Pap test: Medical professionals examine cervical cells to check for changes in cancer or precancerous cancer.
HPV / Pap joint test: This is a combination of the HPV test and the Papanicolaou test.
One of the questions that came up when compiling this article was the issue of fraud. “I tested positive for HPV, did my partner cheat me?” HPV is very common and if you are sexually active, that is one of the risks you face. .. That doesn’t mean that you, your partner, or your previous partner has done something wrong. Partners tend to share strains of the virus between partners. In other words, it is almost impossible to know where the infection started.
The second was “Can HPV be killed with disinfectants?” According to a study conducted at Pennsylvania State University, “Chemical disinfectants used in hospitals and other medical settings have no effect on the killing of human papillomavirus. Therefore, hospitals do not use bleaching agents or autoclaves. To the extent that the human papillomavirus has not been killed, HPV can spread through in-hospital infections or device or device infections. “
To ensure your health, you should undergo regular medical examinations, pay attention to any changes that occur in your body and get an answer that you can understand from your doctor.