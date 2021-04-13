Health
Lupus survivors suffering from migraines overcome the potential to run their own business
THE The nightmare for Nabiryn Dameah began two years ago. At the age of 33, she was informed by her doctor that she had systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).
SLE, simply known as lupus, is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes large amounts of blood proteins to act on human tissues.
In short, the body’s own immune system turns on itself, causing widespread inflammation and damage to affected organs. It affects joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels. For Navilin, it started with a severe migraine.
“It was only six months after I gave birth to my son,” she recalled in a recent interview. Sun At my parents’ home in Keranajaya, Selangor. “Migraine headaches, coupled with caring newborns, made sleep totally impossible,” she added.
Navilin said migraines could be so severe that he could roll on the floor and cause nausea. “But I still thought I could handle it,” she said.
After that, she felt numbness in her left leg. “I’ve come to the point where I have to lift my legs by hand to take a step.”
At that time, my husband decided that he needed to see a doctor. At the hospital, she immediately underwent an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) process.
“MRI showed two blood clots that clearly showed that I had a stroke.”
According to Navilin, doctors couldn’t immediately identify the cause of the stroke, so it was initially assumed to be multiple sclerosis.
But the worst hasn’t come yet. Two weeks later, when she returned to the hospital, Navirin was told she had lupus.
“I was numb when I heard the news. I knew my life would never be the same. I cried. It was a dark and emotional moment for me.” She said.
In her case, Lupus attacked her brain and described an episode of severe headaches.
Her husband, Harik Harim, 36, has come to the point where she has to feed her with a spoon.
“It was all a mess. I was temporarily in a wheelchair,” said a former radio station.
However, six cycles of chemotherapy and continuous physiotherapy helped guide her on the path to recovery.
The victory took place on November 22, last year, when Navirin was able to lift his son Muhammad Kaiser Zidane and hold it in his arms for the first time. By that time he was already nine months old.
“It was great,” she said when she spoke of that special moment. “He approached me for a hug.”
Since she has already started, Navirin and Harik have started their own business to sell homemade custard. “We sell about 2,000 cups a week,” she said.
The couple uses the proceeds from the sale to pay for their son’s infant formula.
As expected, the Lupus experience has allowed Navilin to see life in a new light.
“Lupus turned my life upside down, but without it I wouldn’t be me today.
“I’m trying to be a better person emotionally, physically and mentally. Lupus reminds me that everything I have, including my health, is not mine. It belongs to God. “
Navilin intends to write a book about his journey with Lupus.
“I would like to share my experience and encourage others not to give up. There is a reason for everything.”
..
