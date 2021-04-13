Can Your Blood Pressure Medication Increase Your Risk of Skin Cancer?

According to Canadian researchers, a group of drugs prescribed to treat high blood pressure may increase a person’s susceptibility to the harmful UV rays of the sun and increase the risk of skin cancer.

In a study of approximately 303,000 adults in Ontario, patients taking thiazide diuretics had a higher incidence of skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma, advanced keratinocyte cancer, and melanoma.

Other blood pressure drugs in the study, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, beta-blockers, and angiotensin II receptor blockers, did not appear to increase people’s risk of skin cancer, the researchers said. ..

Aaron Drucker, a dermatologist at Brown University’s Alpert Medical College, warned that their findings did not mean that these drugs should not be prescribed.

“Overall, people who have been at high risk of skin cancer in the past, or who have very clean skin and are heavily damaged by sunburn, may be more susceptible to skin cancer. And yes, Someone like that might consider an alternative, “he said. Said..

This study confirms that it has also been shown in previous studies. These studies focused on hydrochlorothiazide, one of the most common thiazide drugs. Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration And the European Medicines Agency has all warned against the long-term use of these drugs.

The latest study found that the longer a person takes the drug, the higher the risk of skin cancer. According to researchers, using these drugs daily for 10 to 20 years can significantly increase a person’s risk.

More than 5 million people in the United States are treated for skin cancer each year. It is the most common cancer in young adults. The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.

Basal cell carcinoma It usually appears on the head and neck and looks like an easily frustrating, shiny acne. Acne that does not go away on its own can be a source of concern.

Flat epithelial cancer is found not only in the head and neck, but also in the back of the hand. It may look like a flat lesion with a rough scaly surface or hard red nodules.

Melanoma begins with melanocytes, the cells that give color to the skin. It is considered the most deadly because it can spread to the lymph nodes and other organs.

According to dermatologists, practicing sun safety, such as wearing hats and sunscreen clothes and applying sunscreen to exposed skin, is important in preventing skin cancer. The best option is a wide spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that provides UVA and UVB protection. You should also look for shade as much as possible and rehydrate.

A dermatologist’s skin test is an important way to identify lesions and suspicious moles.

New lesions that form pain that is prone to bleeding or does not heal should be evaluated by a dermatologist. So you need an old spot that takes a different look.

Dermatologists are advised to use ABCDE for skin cancer to identify moles, as moles can become cancerous. They said that moles that are asymmetric, multicolored, larger than a pencil eraser, or have jagged borders can be cancerous. You should also check out the evolving old moles.

The study was published in Canadian Medical Association Journal..