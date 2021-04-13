Health
Can Your Blood Pressure Medication Increase Your Risk of Skin Cancer?
According to Canadian researchers, a group of drugs prescribed to treat high blood pressure may increase a person’s susceptibility to the harmful UV rays of the sun and increase the risk of skin cancer.
In a study of approximately 303,000 adults in Ontario, patients taking thiazide diuretics had a higher incidence of skin cancers such as basal cell carcinoma, advanced keratinocyte cancer, and melanoma.
Other blood pressure drugs in the study, such as angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, beta-blockers, and angiotensin II receptor blockers, did not appear to increase people’s risk of skin cancer, the researchers said. ..
Aaron Drucker, a dermatologist at Brown University’s Alpert Medical College, warned that their findings did not mean that these drugs should not be prescribed.
“Overall, people who have been at high risk of skin cancer in the past, or who have very clean skin and are heavily damaged by sunburn, may be more susceptible to skin cancer. And yes, Someone like that might consider an alternative, “he said. Said..
This study confirms that it has also been shown in previous studies. These studies focused on hydrochlorothiazide, one of the most common thiazide drugs. Health Canada, US Food and Drug Administration And the European Medicines Agency has all warned against the long-term use of these drugs.
The latest study found that the longer a person takes the drug, the higher the risk of skin cancer. According to researchers, using these drugs daily for 10 to 20 years can significantly increase a person’s risk.
More than 5 million people in the United States are treated for skin cancer each year. It is the most common cancer in young adults. The three most common types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma.
Basal cell carcinoma It usually appears on the head and neck and looks like an easily frustrating, shiny acne. Acne that does not go away on its own can be a source of concern.
Flat epithelial cancer is found not only in the head and neck, but also in the back of the hand. It may look like a flat lesion with a rough scaly surface or hard red nodules.
Melanoma begins with melanocytes, the cells that give color to the skin. It is considered the most deadly because it can spread to the lymph nodes and other organs.
According to dermatologists, practicing sun safety, such as wearing hats and sunscreen clothes and applying sunscreen to exposed skin, is important in preventing skin cancer. The best option is a wide spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that provides UVA and UVB protection. You should also look for shade as much as possible and rehydrate.
A dermatologist’s skin test is an important way to identify lesions and suspicious moles.
New lesions that form pain that is prone to bleeding or does not heal should be evaluated by a dermatologist. So you need an old spot that takes a different look.
Dermatologists are advised to use ABCDE for skin cancer to identify moles, as moles can become cancerous. They said that moles that are asymmetric, multicolored, larger than a pencil eraser, or have jagged borders can be cancerous. You should also check out the evolving old moles.
The study was published in Canadian Medical Association Journal..
..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]