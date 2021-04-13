UK offers all of the first COVID-19 shots over 50 for Prime Minister Johnson





News and surveys before listening on CNBC etc. 1 week free trial Street Insider Premium Here.. Alistair Smout London (Reuters)-Because the deployment of Moderna shots in the UK began on Tuesday, the UK provided the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all over 50s, the government said, at the end of July. The United Kingdom is one of the fastest vaccine deployments in the world, second only to Israel in the proportion of the population who received at least one COVID-19 shot. The government provided at least one shot in priority cohorts 1-9, including all adults over the age of 50, clinically vulnerable people, and health care workers, prior to the goal of doing so by Thursday. Stated. “We are now moving towards the goal of completing the required secondary doses and providing the vaccine to all adults by the end of July,” Boris Johnson said in a statement. The UK slowed the pace of initial doses to ensure that high-priority groups received a second dose, despite lower vaccine supplies in April than in March. .. To boost the vaccine supply for the first dose, Modana’s shots will begin rolling out in the United Kingdom on Tuesday after the first dose in Wales last week. Johnson’s office said the government plans to provide shots to all adults by July 31st. People in their late 40s are expected to be invited to the next shot while waiting for confirmation from vaccination authorities. The success of the vaccine program underpinned the roadmap from Johnson’s blockade. It reopened all British stores and outdoor hospitality settings on Monday, with some celebrating on the streets at night. In addition to optimism, the government has announced an extended so-called surge test in the southern London Autonomous Region of Lambeth and Wandsworth to detect cases of the first variant found in South Africa. In the autonomous region, there are 74 confirmed cases of a coronavirus mutant known as B.1.351, and there are concerns that the vaccine may be less effective against it. (Report by Alistair Smout; edited by Nick Macfie)

