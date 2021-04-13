UK Covid Live: Despite vaccine deployment, a third wave can still occur, experts warn | Politics

The vaccine will be available at 21 sites, including Reading’s Majesky Stadium and Sheffield Arena. This is because the Vaccine Task Force has confirmed that it has secured 17 million doses of Modana vaccine. England..
Comment on the news Professor Adam FinnMembers of the Joint Committee on Immunization and Immunization told the BBC Breakfast:
We hope that this is another step on the road and that in the coming months more vaccines will actually be available, providing a very strong and safe supply. The program couldn’t move forward as fast as it would have been supplied with more vaccines than this month. This additional supply of Moderna will obviously speed it up and allow people in Phase 2 and 40s to embark on it.
All UK 50+ and high-risk groups have been vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine by the mid-April deadline set by the government and can begin the second phase of deployment to the young cohort.
Chief Executive Officer NHS Simon Stephens of England has revealed that 19 of the 20 most endangered people are currently vaccinated. This is what he calls an “incredible” achievement.
The NHS website for vaccination appointments crashed this morning after people over the age of 45 were allowed to receive jabs.
Dr. Susan HopkinsNHS Test and Trace’s chief medical adviser emphasized that “people in the community are playing a role in preventing further expansion within the community,” and said the number of cases was “important.” We keep you up to date all day long.
Today’s agenda is: 09.30am: ONS releases Covid mortality statistics for England and Wales by April 2
10 am DCMS is considering the survival of sports at the grassroots level and in the community
11:30 am: Health and Social Care Questions at Commons
15:00 pm: Dr. David Nabarro, Special Envoy of the World Health Organization of Covid-19, will discuss online with Professor David Heymann.
