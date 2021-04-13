Recovery of Covid patients at high risk of developing blood clots





According to one study, people who have recovered from Covid-19 may be at risk of developing blood clots due to a “prolonged excessive immune response.”

People with existing cardiovascular disease, including high blood pressure, are said to be at greatest risk.

A team of researchers collected and analyzed blood samples from 30 patients one month after recovering from the infection and being discharged from the hospital. They found that all patients who recovered had signs of vascular injury. They had twice as many circulating endothelial cells (CECs) (lining all blood vessels) as they were shed from the damaged vessel wall. Researchers also found that recovered patients continue to produce high levels of cytokines, proteins produced by immune cells that activate the immune response to pathogens, even in the absence of the virus. An unusually large number of immune cells, known as T cells, that attack and destroy the virus were also present in the blood. read more: Covid created “Perfect Storm” for increased cardiac death The presence of both cytokines and high levels of immune cells suggests that the immune system of recovered patients remains activated even after the virus is gone. Researchers at the Lee Contian School of Medicine in Singapore have found that these persistently activated immune responses may attack blood vessels in restored Covid patients, causing more damage and further increasing the risk of thrombosis. Is assumed. They may help explain why some people who have recovered from the virus show symptoms of blood coagulation complications after the initial recovery. In some cases, blood clots block major arteries to important organs, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke, and organ failure. At the University of Glasgow, research is underway to investigate the effects of Covid on blood vessels. I will look at what was collected on a regular basis health Records of people in western Scotland who went to the hospital between April 2020 and April 2021 or tested positive for Covid-19. read more: Cardiac function can play an important role in Covid’s death, according to Scottish heart disease experts. Assistant Professor Christine Cheung, who led the study in Singapore, said: “As more people recovered from Covid-19, I started asking clinicians about patients who returned with blood clot problems after being discharged from the hospital and the virus cleared. “This is a powerful case for close monitoring of recovered Covid-19 patients, especially those with pre-existing cardiovascular disease such as hypertension and diabetes. “People with cardiovascular disease need to be more careful because the underlying disease has already weakened the vascular system. “This is a double blow of Covid-19.” Florence Chioh, the lead author of this study, adds: “Covid-19 is primarily a respiratory infection, but the virus can attack the inner walls of blood vessels, causing inflammation and damage. “Leakage from these damaged blood vessels can cause the formation of blood clots, which can lead to complications such as those seen in patients during hospitalization.” The research team said important findings in this study could help provide guidelines for post-hospital care for patients who may be susceptible to “long covid” symptoms. The study was published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal eLife on March 23.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos