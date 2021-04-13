Michigan Marks “Record Height” COVID-19 Hospitalization Among Children

Children are not affected by COVID-19. Like adults, they can get sick. You can be hospitalized just like an adult. And rarely, they can’t even die.

This is because doctors at several children’s hospitals in Michigan faced yet another massive surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, reaching 3,953 on Monday and the state’s November / December surge. It is a message that we want people to hear when we exceed.

Dr. Rudolf Valentini, a pediatric nephrologist at the Michigan Children’s Hospital and Group Chief Medical Officer at the Detroit Medical Center, said:

Across the state, 49 children were hospitalized on Monday with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19. According to state data..

Last week, Michigan’s per 100,000 case rate was 515.8, the worst in the United States, four times that of neighboring Ohio. According to the data from CDC — Generally more people are likely to get sick.

Dr. Prashant Mahajan, an emergency physician at the University of Michigan’s CS Mott Children’s Hospital and head of the pediatric emergency medical department, said this included children.

“The total number of patients coming to ER is undoubtedly increasing, both on the pediatric and adult sides,” Mahajan said. “And the reason I bring both pediatrics and adults is because I see children up to the age of 21 with Mott Children.

“We see an increasing number of hospitalized patients with baseline diseases such as asthma and Crohn’s disease, who are currently infected with COVID,” he said.

Health officials say that among the largest causes of the state’s coronavirus infection are outbreaks between adolescent athletes and school-related people from kindergarten to high school. this week, The state reported 312 ongoing or new school outbreaksIncludes infectious diseases related to, classrooms, after-school activities, and sports.

The state’s top epidemiologist, Sara Lyon Caro, reported last week that cases of children aged 10 to 19 years were the highest ever, quadrupling from four weeks ago.

Dr. Matthew Sims, director of infectious disease research at Beaumont Health, said Michigan’s children were infected with the virus at a higher rate than before, as they could attend social, face-to-face classes and continue playing. Said that it may be. Today’s sport — spreading the virus during these activities — in ways that weren’t possible in previous waves.

When the first outbreak of coronavirus infection struck the state in March and April 2020, Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order driving all kindergarten-to-high school schools to virtual learning. Sports have been stopped, restaurants have been closed, and the chances of the virus spreading have diminished.

In November, when the state was hit again by high coronavirus case rates and hospitalization, the State Department of Health issued a public health order requiring a temporary suspension of direct high school and college classes. High school sports were interrupted and face-to-face meals were stopped.

This time it is not. Whitmer encouraged people to avoid face-to-face meals, urged schools to take two weeks off face-to-face lessons after spring break, and asked the youth sports team to stop playing, but closed the school. is not necesary to.

“The last few surges have closed the sport,” Sims said. “It may not come directly from a sporting event, but there are many things that come with it. A lot of people come to see it. Then there is a celebration of people gathering. Many outbreaks related to sporting events. And I think that’s part of it.

“Schools say that not everything is built to keep a distance of 6 feet, and in some cases 3 feet, between children. All of this affects it, and many. The children are asymptomatic and we do not. Thorough testing. Often it spreads without our knowledge. “

Another factor, according to Valentini, is the more contagious B.1.1.7 mutant that occurred in the United Kingdom.

“State-wide statistics show that Michigan is arguably one of the highest subspecies rates of the British subspecies B.1.1.7,” Valentini said. I am. Virus. “It seems more expensive in our state, so it’s very likely that it’s contributing to some changes.”

The way states and nations have directed vaccines to older people, according to Valentini, could now contribute to the transmission of the virus to more children.

Nearly 60% of adults over the age of 65 in Michigan are fully vaccinated. According to state data, And nearly 50% of people between the ages of 50 and 64 receive at least one coronavirus vaccine.

As a result, unvaccinated young adults and children are more susceptible to infection. According to state data, only 10.7% of people aged 16 to 19 are vaccinated.

The only COVID-19 vaccine currently on the market is Pfizer-BioNTech, which is approved for use in children 16 years and older. The company is currently seeking an extension of emergency use authorization from federal authorities, so children aged 12 to 15 can also be vaccinated, but that has not yet been approved. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are conducting clinical trials in children and have a federal emergency use authorization for Americans over the age of 18.

That’s why Barentini said, “Adults need to behave responsibly and be vaccinated to protect their children, because they can get it and spread it.”

Dr. Rosemary Olivero, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, said that Grand Rapids-based hospitals are also seeing an increase in pediatric hospitalization with COVID-19, but the majority are virus-positive. It turns out that. Screened on admission for other medical reasons.

State health officials have also reported at least 99 cases of rare childhood illness known as Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome-Children, Or MIS-C, develops weeks after a coronavirus infection and can lead to organ failure and death in children.

As many as five Michigan children have died from MIS-C and / or active COVID-19 infections, but state health officials have not disclosed the exact total number of deaths from either disease.

State spokesman Bob Wheaton said, “To use information such as age with other publicly available information to protect the privacy of individuals who can be more easily identified in smaller cells. , Suppressing information. ” Health center, Told the free press for the previous story..

“I’m very prepared for the possibility because I’m worried that as the number of cases of (COVID-19) in young people increases, the number of cases of MIS-C in children’s hospitals will increase,” said Olivero. I will.

According to the CDC, 99% of children with MIS-C were in close contact with people who were SARS CoV-2 positive or who had COVID-19.

“This is one of the many very important consequences of COVID-19, as we are trying to combat this pandemic,” said Olivero. “Children, they can’t communicate. They can’t express their feelings well. The potential face is a kind of horror. And, of course, we know that child. We, especially our younger children, do not have access to the vaccine at this time. “

Oliver said it is unclear how the long-term effects of MIS-C will affect the body, especially the heart. Children who develop this condition need to be monitored by a cardiologist from childhood to adolescence.

“I think we affect children with chronic illnesses more than healthy children, but it seems that our young healthy children are getting MIS-C,” says Olivero. I did.

The· CDC reported Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 3,185 MIS-C cases nationwide, killing 36 people. Most cases occur in children aged 1 to 14 years, but MIS-C has been identified in infants and adolescents up to the age of 20.

Symptoms of MIS-C that appear 2 to 8 weeks after a child is infected with COVID-19 include:

heat

Rash or discoloration of the skin, red bumps or spots on the body

White redness of the eyes

Swelling and red color of lips, tongue, throat

Puffy or red hands and feet

Severe abdominal pain, vomiting, or heavy watery diarrhea

A “very few” children diagnosed with COVID-19 develop MIS-C, but if Olivero is worried that the child may be ill, parents will be on behalf of the child. He said he should see a doctor.

Valentini urged all adults and children over the age of 16 to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

“We should all be vaccinated, vaccinated, and vaccinated, from the elderly to those over the age of 16,” he said.

“Children are hospitalized with COVID and we don’t know some of the long-term effects of COVID. We also know that children can get infected with MIS-C … these things. Can be prevented with a vaccine. “

