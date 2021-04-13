Health
COVID NYC Update: School welcoming 51,000 students at the end of April
And now, about one in four people in the state is fully vaccinated.
The state’s positive rate is 3.75 percent, as concerns continue to grow about the spread of variants.
It’s hard to imagine talking about the first day of school again this year, but that’s exactly what happens in New York City. This time is the end of April.
Relation: NYC launches Broadway COVID vaccination site with Starpower
This is good news for the 51,000 New York public school students who have decided to choose face-to-face learning over the past few weeks.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that from April 26th, all students of all ages will be able to return, after initially it was thought that only young students could return to the classroom.
“We are happy with the space and we are happy with the number of teachers,” said De Blasio. “Most kids go to school five days a week or a majority five days a week. We’re still building it. We’re getting more and more kids I’m still finding the opportunity to do it in 5 days, and obviously the 3-foot rule in some places will help. “
In other school-related news, Governor Andrew Cuomo announces Monday The graduation will be allowed to take place throughout the state from May 1st, with some restrictions.
The governor also announced that 35,000 thousand doses of COVID vaccine have been specially assigned to the university campus in order to return to some normal condition by the fall.
“The competition between vaccines and mutants is very real and it’s getting fiercer,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, director of health at New York City. “The sooner the critical mass is reached, the faster it will stop the progression of COVID. Stay vigilant. Wear a mask and vaccinate as soon as possible.”
One study found that 70% of new cases in New York were due to two highly contagious variants, but authorities said the infection rate would decline in the summer months. I’m looking forward to it.
Read again: Despite being fully vaccinated, COVID hospitalized man, wife says
