Health
US Health Agency Calls for Suspension of Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Use – FOX23 News
US health agencies are calling for a suspension of Johnson & Johnson’s use of the coronavirus vaccine.
In a joint statement at the beginning of TuesdayThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted that authorities are investigating reports of blood clots and “we recommend that you take great care to suspend the use of this vaccine.” did.
Six cases of “rare and severe types of blood clots” occurred in women who received a single vaccination in the United States. The statement said.. According to the authorities, more than 6.8 million vaccines have been administered in the country so far.
“Currently, these adverse events seem to be very rare.” Statement read“Treatment for this particular type of blood clot is different from what is usually done,” he added.
The CDC Vaccination Implementation Advisory Committee will meet on Wednesday to review the case. The institution said.. The FDA also reviews the analysis and investigates cases.
“We recommend this pause until the process is complete.” Statement read.. “This is important to help the healthcare provider community recognize the potential for these adverse events and plan for the unique treatments needed for this type of blood clot.”
Authorities will host a press conference on the decision on Tuesday at 10 am EDT. Listen to the press conference here..
“The safety of the # COVID-19 vaccine is a federal top priority and we take all reports of health problems after COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.” Statement read..
In response to the announcement, Johnson & Johnson has issued a statement that its top priority is “safety and well-being of those who use our products”.
“We share all adverse event reports for individuals vaccinated with COVID-19, along with a review of these reports, with regulatory-compliant health authorities.” Statement read..
“We recognize that thromboembolic events, including thrombocytopenia, have been reported with the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, a clear causal relationship has been established between these rare events and the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Not.”
The company has also pledged to work closely with regulators to “support open communication of this information to healthcare professionals and the general public.” According to the statement..
According to the Associated Press, Federal distribution channels and mass vaccination sites will suspend the use of vaccines. State and other providers are also expected to follow the recommendations. AP reported..
– – Associated Press Contributed to this report.
