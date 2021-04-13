Study: Anticoagulants helping COVID-19 patients after release





A study by the Long Island-based Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research found that high-risk COVID-19 patients who continued to take anticoagulants after being released from the hospital had a lower incidence of major blood clots and mortality. I will. Medical experts said the findings are important because researchers are still trying to understand and manage the long-term effects of COVID-19. Some patients complain of fatigue, shortness of breath, joint pain, and other symptoms months after they were first diagnosed with COVID-19. Dr. Alex C. Spiropros, a professor at the Feinstein Institute of Medicine and principal investigator of the study, said: .. “What we didn’t know before the study [was] There was a real risk of blood clots after the patient was discharged. “ The study investigated 4,906 adult patients admitted with COVID-19 at 12 different Northwell Health Facilities in Long Island and the region between March and May 2020. According to Spyropoulos, high-risk patients (those over the age of 75 who have cardiovascular problems, kidney disease, or other health concerns) have major thrombosis (venous or arterial thrombosis) if they continue the course. ) Is reduced by 46%. Administration of anticoagulants for at least 30 days to up to 45 days after discharge. “Based on these findings, I think all US hospitals should consider administering anticoagulants to these high-risk inpatient COVID-19 patient groups,” Spyropoulos said. It was.Of patients in the United States Doctors have found that some patients infected with COVID-19 may have an increased response from the immune system, causing inflammation and an increased risk of blood clots. Spyropoulos said the risk could be up to five times higher than the risk experienced by patients with these same health problems prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. “The first thing we showed was that this risk persisted even after the patient was discharged,” he said. “It’s new, and it bothers me.” Of the 4,906 patients followed in this study, 7.1% suffered from or died of a major blood clot. However, of the 13% of patients who received anticoagulants after discharge, the risk of major blood clots and death was reduced by 46%. “Only 13% of the population received anticoagulants after discharge, but there was a significant therapeutic effect, which is noteworthy,” he said. “If it’s 50% or 60% of the population, it’s a lot, so you might expect a therapeutic effect.” According to Spyropoulos, some patients may have refused to take anticoagulants because of the risk of massive bleeding. Others may not have insurance to pay for the drug. Spyropoulos said he would like to see the results of a study of released anticoagulants and high-risk inpatients in a randomized clinical trial. Dr. Kevin J. Tracy, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Feinstein Institutes, Northwell Health’s research arm, said: statement. “By studying the vast population of patients treated with Northwell Health, Dr. Spyropoulos and his team laid a solid foundation for future clinical trials.” Tracey advocates clinical trials and research focused on how existing drugs can help people infected with COVID-19. Finestein is a clinical study to study the safety of using the anticoagulant heparin to prevent clots in hospitalized patients, and famotidine, commonly known as the heartburn drug pepsid in COVID-19 patients. We are conducting a test to investigate the use of. Mild to moderate symptoms not hospitalized.

