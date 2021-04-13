Patients recovering from Covid-19 may be at risk of developing blood clots: research, health news, top stories

Singapore-According to a study by local scientists, people who recover from Covid-19, regardless of the severity of the disease, may be at risk of developing blood clots due to an overactive immune system.

Thrombosis of blood clots associated with major arteries, especially important organs, can increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, or organ failure.

Blood samples from 30 patients who recovered from mild, moderate, and severe Covid-19 were taken one month after discharge.

All of them have been found to have vascular damage, probably resulting from a prolonged immune response. And it can cause the formation of blood clots.

Assistant Professor Christine Cheung of the Lee Contian School of Medicine at Nanyo University of Science and Technology said on Tuesday (April 13) that about half of the patients were at high risk of blood clots because they had existing cardiovascular risks such as diabetes and high blood pressure.

She said in a virtual media briefing that these patients had more pronounced vascular dysfunction compared to the group without cardiovascular risk.

The team led by Professor Cheung consisted of researchers from the former School of Medicine Lee Guang, the Singapore Immunology Network (SIgN) of the Science and Technology Research Agency (A * Star), and the National Center for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Their study was published in the scientific journal eLife on March 23.

Florence Chioh, a research assistant who is a colleague of Professor Cheung, the first author of the study, said the Sars-CoV-2 virus can attack the lining of blood vessels, causing inflammation and damage. This causes leakage from these damaged blood vessels, which can lead to the formation of blood clots, she added.

However, researchers continue to have high levels of inflammatory proteins called cytokines (produced by immune cells to activate the immune response against pathogens) even after the patient recovers from Covid-19. I found that there is. Virus.

An abnormally large number of immune cells, known as T cells, were also present in the recovered patient’s blood, suggesting that the immune response remains activated after the virus is gone.

Patients who recover from Covid-19 often have virus-specific T cells in their bloodstream, providing some protection against the virus.

However, an increased immune response triggers cytokines to attack blood vessels, increasing the risk of blood clot formation.

The team found that recovered patients had twice as many circulating endothelial cells as they would shed from the damaged vessel wall.

They are currently aiming to include more patients in their studies by recruiting patients who have recovered from the initial infection for at least 6 months. This will help the team better understand the long-range effects of Covid-19.

In another study, led by Dr. Eugene Juan, a hematology consultant at Tantoksen Hospital, four patients who recovered from an asymptomatic Covid-19 infection suffered from arterial thrombosis or arterial thrombosis a few weeks later. I found out. recovery.

Four patients, young migrant workers, were diagnosed with Covid-19 from April to July last year, and a few weeks later a severe blood clot was found.

Two of them suffered a stroke, one suffered a heart attack, and the other suffered from acute lower limb ischemia. This means a significant reduction in blood flow to the extremities.

One of the four patients had diabetes, while the other three had no cardiovascular risk factors, increasing their risk of blood clotting.

The research results were published in the Journal Of Thrombosis And Thrombolysis last November.

Dr. Huang said: “This may be the result of several mechanisms, one of which is increased activation of platelets, which makes the platelets more sticky after infection and can lead to the formation of blood clots. The other is chronic inflammation of the lining of blood vessels.-Known as endodermatitis. “

He said current NCID guidelines recommend the use of anticoagulants in patients with severe or severe Covid-19, or at high risk of developing thrombosis.